Edo PDP Carpets State Govt over Planned Demolition of Reps Member’s House, Others in Guise of Fighting Cultism

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised the state government for marking the residence of a serving House of Representatives member for demolition.

Onobun, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, was alleged to have convened a gathering of suspected cultists at his home in Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area.

Consequently, the government marked Onobun’s house for demolition over allegations of hosting a cult meeting, an accusation he has strongly denied and labelled as politically motivated.

The allegations emerged amid a resurgence of cult-related violence in the community and the arrival of Edo government officials at the lawmaker’s residence on Tuesday and marked the property for demolition.

Reacting to the development, the PDP described Edo government action as an act of intimidation to suppress the opposition and coerce citizens into silence.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by the Chairman, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, and made available to journalists said the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration in the state has continued its trend of oppression, tyranny, and intimidation of citizens.

“This time, it is Hon. Marcus Onobun, the member representing Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon. Collins Aigbogun, Esan West Local Government Council Chairman who are being jolted with the marking of their property in their hometowns for arbitrary demolition.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this perpetual resort to political harassment and witch-hunt in a desperate attempt to intimidate, silence, and cripple the opposition in Edo State.

“This brazen move by the state government represents a disturbing abuse of power and a misuse of legislation to target political opponents”, Aziegbemi stated.

According to him, “The Anti-Cultism Law, as passed, clearly stipulates that property can only be subject to forfeiture or demolition after a valid conviction by a competent court of law. At present, there is no such conviction against Hon. Onobun and Hon Aigbogun – only baseless, unsubstantiated allegations.

“This is not law enforcement; it is a political witch-hunt. We wish to remind the Edo State Government that Nigeria is governed by law, not by executive fiat.

“The weaponisation of laws to stifle opposition voices and intimidate perceived political rivals is not only a threat to democracy in Edo State but a dangerous precedent for the rest of the country.

“The PDP strongly condemns this vindictive action and calls on all well-meaning citizens, civil society organisations, and the international community to speak out against this injustice.

“We demand an immediate halt to the planned demolitions and call on the Edo State Government to retrace its steps and respect the legal rights and fundamental freedoms of Hon. Onobun, Hon. Aigbogun and all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation.”

Aziegbemi further said: “We also want to put on notice the policemen, bulldozer drivers as well as owners of the bulldozers that they will be held liable if for any reason they participate in the supervision, destruction or demolishing of any building or property without a valid court order.

“They should know that they do not enjoy immunity that the governor enjoys and the law frowns at the execution of unlawful orders!

“At this juncture, we call on Senator Okpebholo and the Edo State Government to cease this intolerance for dissenting voices and vindictive demolition in various guises, and redirect their efforts towards delivering transparent, inclusive, and effective governance that truly serves the interests of Edo people. This political victimisation must stop!”

Also reacting, Onobun, who is also a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, dismissed the claims as baseless and politically driven.

He challenged the state government to present evidence linking him to the clashes now branded cult meeting in his house.

“These allegations are not only false and unfounded, but also clearly politically motivated to tarnish my hard-earned reputation,” Onobun declared.

“Let it be on record that, from reliable sources, the recent clash happened at a brothel near the cattle market, nowhere near my residence.”

He also pointed to what he described as a troubling pattern of targeting PDP leaders, citing the prior demolition threats against the hotel owned by PDP campaign Director-General Matthew Iduoriyekemwen and the home of party chieftain Chief Francis Inegbineki.

“No official communication, no investigation, no court ruling – yet my property has been marked. This is a law clearly aimed at silencing opposition voices,” he said.

In a final swipe, Onobun added: “If you admire what I bring to the table politically, seek my support – don’t weaponise state machinery to intimidate me.”