Akpabio: Those Calling Us ‘Rubber Stamp’ Don’t Know Role of Legislature

*Says senate considering June 12 museum

*Lawmakers sing ‘on your mandate we shall stand’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said those describing the 10th National Assembly as rubber stamp do not know the role of the legislature.

He also said the 10th National Assembly would initiate legislation that would create the June 12 Museum.

He recounted the experiences of Nigerians following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He said many people from all walks of life stood firm for June 12.

He commended Tinubu for standing with the late Moshood Abiola while others simply compromised and betrayed Nigerians.

He also praised the President for his reforms, saying they are restoring investors’ confidence.

He said the 10th Senate had initiated 844 bills within two years with all of them in various stages.

The lawmakers sang “On your mandate we shall stand” as Tinubu was about to address the joint session

Details later ….

