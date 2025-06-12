10th N’Assembly Midterm: Benjamin Kalu, Connoisseur of Impactful Lawmaking

By Udora Orizu

“Laws must do more than sit on paper – they must solve problems. That’s the kind of legislation we are driving for Bende and for Nigeria,” Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu

It’s exactly two years today, that the member representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CON got inaugurated for a second term, following his overwhelming victory at the polls in February 2023.

Kalu who excelled in his first term, proving that he really knew his onions, continued his second term carrying out the functions expected of a lawmaker in a representative democracy. To be perfectly frank, the Deputy Speaker can be called a connoisseur of impactful lawmaking – judging by the quality of bills he has sponsored over the years.

During his first term 2019-2023, he stood tall in sponsorship of bills in 9th Assembly, emerging as one of the highest bills sponsors, with some of the legislations assented to and being implemented for public good.

Assuming office in June 2023, Kalu sustained the momentum of his first term and has elevated his performance to an enviable level that many describe as exceptional.

Those who follow Kalu’s political trajectory, they can attest that he genuinely cares for his people, addressing their needs and concerns, ensuring a presence of government services within the constituency and the nation at large. Just recently, the Deputy Speaker travelled to his Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State to commission several school buildings, roads, boreholes and other development projects he facilitated.

This piece, will be looking at some of the Bills he sponsored within a period of two years. In the past 24 months, the lawmaker sponsored a total number of 120 bills!!!! Yes 120!!!! These legislations include Constitution Alteration Bills, Justice Sector Reform, Gender Equity, Securiy Sector, Education, Professional Bodies Bills, Governance, Public Service & Institutional Bills, Business Environment Reform, Productivity, and Economic Growth Bills.

While some have been assented to by Mr President and are now Acts of parliament, others are progressing through various stages, culminating in them becoming law.

As Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Kalu has played a pivotal role in constitutional reforms. He has sponsored notable constitutional alteration bills and recently the committee rolled out its activity timeline, expressing optimism that the passage of key bills under review will be before the end of the year 2025.

Among the impactful pieces of legislation to his credit are the South East Development Commission (SEDC), State Police, and Special Seats for Women in Parliament, amongst others.

For the SEDC, the commission will help in the rebuilding of the post war reconstruction that has not been attended to for over fifty years. The Commission shall conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with the set rules and regulations, projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the South East States in the field of transportation including roads, health, education, employment, agriculture, industrialization, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and telecommunications.

For State Police, when the bill becomes law, state police creation will navigate the complex landscape of security challenges by empowering states with the means to address issues unique to their localities. This proposed alteration represents not just a legal adjustment to our grundorm, but a visionary leap towards a safer, more secure, and harmonious Nigeria.

Another key bill, is the bill seeking additional seats for women in parliament. The proposed legislation will address the profound imbalance and the under-representation of women in the National Assembly and at sub-national levels.

Anchored on the fundamental principle of equitable representation, the bill aims to empower women by ensuring their voices are not only heard but that they actively contribute to shaping the legislative landscape and the overall development of our nation.

Also, Kalu sponsored Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Bende (Establishment) Bill and the Federal College of Education, Bende (Establishment) Bill. The bills which have received Senate approval aims to bridge the educational gap in the federal constituency, which has no tertiary institution despite its large population and strategic location.

Some other bills include, “Fiscal Reforms & Economic Management Bills 7 Science, Technology and Innovation, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, Time Limit for Hearing and Determination of Civil and Criminal Cases at Trial and Appellate Courts Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, Time Limit for Presentation of Treaties to the National Assembly, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) (indigene Status by Birth) Bill, 2025, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) (Timeframe for Population Census Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) (Citizenship by Investment) Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Inclusion of Tourism and Tourism-Related Matters on the Concurrent Legislative List) Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Office of Accountant-General of the Federation and Accountant-General of the Federation Government) Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) (Review of Framework for Local Government Administration Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) (National Local Government Electoral Commission) Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) (independence of Certain Legisiative Bodies) Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) (Creation of Bende North LGA and Renaming Bende LGA as Bende South LGA) Bill, 2025 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) (Review of Penalties for Certain Capital Offences) Bill.

“FCT Signage and Advertisement Agency (Establishment) Bill, Central Gaming Bill, Trade and Investment Agreements (Reform and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, Commodity Exchange Bill, National Apprenticeship Scheme Bill, National Youth Service Corps Act (Amendment) Bill, Occupational Health and Safety Bill, Fiscal Reforms & Economic Management Bill, Office of Budget Management of the Federation (Establishment) Bill, National Tax Crimes and Oversight Commission (Establishment) Bill, Fiscal Responsibility Commission Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, Currency Change (Procedure) Bill, International Trade Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, National Planning Process Bill, National Planning Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, Science, Technology and Innovation Bills, National Research and Innovation Council (Establishment) Bill, Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, Bio-Fuels Energy Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Bill, Agriculture Bills National Food Safety Council and National Food Safety Management Committee (Establishment) Bill, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill, National Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Council Bill, National Oil Palm Development Council Bill, National Grains Development Council Bill.”

At a recent forum, the Deputy Speaker said laws must do more than sit on paper, they must solve problems, adding that that is the kind of legislation he is driving for Bende and for Nigeria.

And true to his words, he has focused on addressing societal needs and promoting positive change, by championing well-crafted and effective laws. Happy Anniversary Sir!!

*Orizu is SA Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker