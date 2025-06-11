Zulum Hands Over Facilities for Federal Agriculture and Entrepreneurship University Bama’s Takeoff

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





Governor BabaganaZulum of Borno State has handed over the facilities of Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi College of Education, Science, and Technology, Bama, for the immediate commencement of academic activities of the newly established Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship, Bama.

Governor Zulum made the announcement on Monday while receiving a high-powered delegation of Bama indigenes, led by the Shehu of Bama, Dr. Umar IbnKyari El-Kanemi, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The delegation was on a visit to the governor to appreciate him for efforts made in securing federal approval for the new institution.

Zulum reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure the smooth takeoff of the university.

He expressed profound gratitude to Vice President KashimShettima for facilitating the signing of the bill into law, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Kaka ShehuLawan, and other members of the National Assembly from the state for their collective support.

He said: “I wish to express my sincere appreciation for this visit. The person who deserves the highest accolades for the approval of this university is the Vice President, Senator KashimShettima.

“For my part, I promised to hand over the Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi College of Education, Science, and Technology, Bama, to the federal government to facilitate the institution’s immediate takeoff.

“Let’s all unite to see to the success of the new university, which will undoubtedly improve the educational development of the state and betterment of future generations.”

Zulum also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstruction of the Bama/Banki and Dikwa/GamboruNgala roads under the tax credit scheme with the Dangote Group of Companies, with work set to commence soon.

The governor also announced that the Borno State Government has fulfilled its obligations for the commencement of the Banki Free Trade Zone under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Furthermore, the ongoing reconstruction of the township market is expected to significantly boost commercial activities in the area.

Earlier, the Shehu of Bama, Dr. Umar IbnKyari El-Kanemi, lauded Governor Zulum’s unwavering commitment to the actualisation of the university and pledged the full support of his subjects to the state administration.

He said: “Your Excellency, we are here to express our deepest appreciation for your relentless efforts in actualising the Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship for Bama. We are immensely grateful and proud to call you a son of Bama.

“We assure you of our continuous support and cooperation to ensure that all your policies, programmes and projects are effectively actualised and successfully implemented.”

The Shehu also highlighted the need for voter registration, noting that over 200,000 Bama indigenes currently do not have the voter cards and urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address this in the upcoming registration exercise.