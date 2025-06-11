  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Vocal APC Stalwart, Jesutega Onokpasa, is Dead

Nigeria | 50 seconds ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

MrJesutegaOnokpasa, a vocal chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the party’s presidential campaign council in 2023, is dead.

A lawyer and political commentator, Onokpasa was a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, until in recent times when he began to backpedal due to what he described as the negative impacts of the reforms by the administration.

He also criticised the President for short-changing those who worked for his election in the 2023 poll by appointing outsiders to key positions in government, while ignoring some of his die-hard supporters.

The Advocates for Good Governance and Humanity, a group to which Onokpasa belonged, described his passing as “a profound loss to Nigeria’s political and legal landscape”.

In a tribute signed by Zainab Ibrahim, Director General of the group, the organisation described Onokpasa as a passionate advocate whose contributions shaped national discourse and inspired many to take part in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“As a dedicated lawyer and political commentator, he was deeply engaged in shaping discourse and advocating for his beliefs. His contributions as a member of the APC Publicity Committee and the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 reflected his commitment to his party and the nation,” the group said.

In an interview on Arise Television recently, Onokpasa warned that Tinubu may end up being a “one-term president” if he does not improve on his performance.

Asked if he would leave the party, he said:  “I will not. Does the president own the party? We all formed the party. I won’t support him if the president continues on this trajectory of disrespecting party members, treating us as beggars. Don’t disrespect us. We are citizens and party members.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.