Vocal APC Stalwart, Jesutega Onokpasa, is Dead

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





MrJesutegaOnokpasa, a vocal chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the party’s presidential campaign council in 2023, is dead.

A lawyer and political commentator, Onokpasa was a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, until in recent times when he began to backpedal due to what he described as the negative impacts of the reforms by the administration.

He also criticised the President for short-changing those who worked for his election in the 2023 poll by appointing outsiders to key positions in government, while ignoring some of his die-hard supporters.

The Advocates for Good Governance and Humanity, a group to which Onokpasa belonged, described his passing as “a profound loss to Nigeria’s political and legal landscape”.

In a tribute signed by Zainab Ibrahim, Director General of the group, the organisation described Onokpasa as a passionate advocate whose contributions shaped national discourse and inspired many to take part in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“As a dedicated lawyer and political commentator, he was deeply engaged in shaping discourse and advocating for his beliefs. His contributions as a member of the APC Publicity Committee and the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 reflected his commitment to his party and the nation,” the group said.

In an interview on Arise Television recently, Onokpasa warned that Tinubu may end up being a “one-term president” if he does not improve on his performance.

Asked if he would leave the party, he said: “I will not. Does the president own the party? We all formed the party. I won’t support him if the president continues on this trajectory of disrespecting party members, treating us as beggars. Don’t disrespect us. We are citizens and party members.”