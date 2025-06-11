Tunji Bello Eulogises Vanguard Publisher Amuka Pemu at 90

•Declares him living legend of Nigerian journalism

James Emejoin Abuja





Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Federal Competitive and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday described the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Pa Sam Amuka-Pemu as a “living legend of Nigerian journalism”.

In his tribute to the media mogul who clocked 90 years, Bello highlighted his “indelible footprints – from reportorial to editorship to punditry to managerial – he is undeniably a complete newspaper man”.

He said only a “few, if any, can be said to come close to Pa Sam AmukaPemu (fondly called Uncle Sam) in journalism practice in terms of ramifications” in post-colonial Nigeria.

Bello fondly chronicled the publisher’s rise to stardom in journalism, noting that “From the outset, he (Amuka-Pemu) honed his exquisite writing skills under the tutelage of iconic poet, John Pepper Clark, at the Sunday Express, where the latter was features editor.

“From where he joined the Daily Times, then the flagship of Nigeria’s media industry.

“At individual level, Uncle Sam showcased his power of discernment and moral conscience through his popular column named ‘Sad Sam’ devoted to either pillorying power abuse or satirising the foibles of indulgent elite in the society.”

He said, “At managerial level, Uncle Sam’s uncommon organisational acumen is perhaps best illustrated by the success stories of two of Nigeria’s oldest national dailies – The Punch and Vanguard.

“As a complete newspaperman, he was pivotal in the founding of the Punch with his accountant friend, Chief OluAboderin.

“Following a disagreement, he left to set up Vanguard. That the two newspapers are still standing 50 years later today is surely a testament to Uncle Sam’s Midas touch.

“Overall, perhaps Uncle Sam’s greatest strength is not just brilliant writing skills, but the moral integrity of his journalism.”

According to him, “He is a stickler for professional ethics and is reputed for his generosity of spirit to his workers. Just as he has never failed to lend his influential newspapers to the pursuit of worthy causes.

“Therefore, at 90, we cannot but celebrate Uncle Sam as a rare gift, not only to journalism as a profession but also Nigeria as a nation.

“Here is wishing the inimitable Uncle Sam many more years in good health, in the service of the nation and humanity in general.”