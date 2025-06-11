Tinubu: We Won’t Backtrack In Service To People Despite Opposition By Political Naysayers

* Says infrastructure not a luxury but a necessity

* Promises to receive Wike into progressives’ camp anytime he’s ready

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has pledged not to go back in service to the people by providing necessary infrastructure nationwide despite strong opposition by political naysayers.

Speaking Wednesday at the inauguration of

Arterial Road Number N16 Shehu Shagari Way, from Ring Road Nnamdi Azikiwe to Arterial Road Number N20 Wole Soyinka Way in Abuja, the president declared: “I reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to build, we will continue to serve the people, no matter how much the naysayers pursue their politics.”

He stressed that it is through investment in various sectors that the potential of the country can be unlocked.

According to him, “Infrastructure is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration and economic opportunity. We recognize that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure, connecting people, cities and industry. There is no way industrialization will flourish without good roads.

“We are investing in roads, rail, power, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure. It is only through this coordinated and integrated development that we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. I promise you, we will.”

President Tinubu urged the community to protect the inaugurated road as government has done its part by ensuring due completion of the road for the use of motorists.

His words: “The road belongs to the community and citizens of Abuja and us as the Federal Government. I urge you to protect it and use it wisely. The government has played its part, we did not ignore it, we did not worry about protest.”

The president lauded the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his team for the good work they are doing to give Abuja a new look through positive development in the last two years.

“I commend the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, his team, because he could not work alone, he could not achieve this alone without your collaboration as a team builder, a team player, it is impossible, but you have proved that teamship is the hallmark of good leadership,” he said.

President Tinubu also promised to formally welcome Wike to the camp of progressives if he decides to join them so that the opponents can be taunted with song.

His words: “We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of my party, not yet, but the day he changes his mind and registers with progressives, we will welcome him because we will enjoy him in singing ‘as he dey pain them, e dey sweet us’.”