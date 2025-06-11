  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Tinubu to Address Nation on June 12, Cancels Democracy Day Parade

Breaking | 18 minutes ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Inter-Ministerial Committee has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on June 12 at 7 a.m. as part of activities to mark Democracy Day.
This position on the 26th Democracy Day celebration was conveyed Wednesday in a statement signed by Abdulhakeem Adeoye of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) on behalf of the Director, Information & Public Relations.
He added that there would be no Democracy Day Parade to commemorate the occasion.
The President, according to the statement, will also attend the National Assembly Joint Session at 12 noon.
Also, a Public Lecture on Democracy Day Celebration will hold at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja at 4p.m. with the theme: “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms”.

