Tinubu At 68th UN Regional Meeting, Canvasses Adoption Of Policies That Promote Eco-friendly Tourism In Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on African countries to adopt policies that promote eco-friendly tourism and preserve cultural heritage across the continent.

Specifically, he sought practical solutions and alliances that would boost investment in tourism infrastructure, deepen the sector’s role in actualising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the African continent.

The president disclosed this Wednesday when he declared open the 68th meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) in Abuja, saying the target is to make sure Africa becomes the heart of global discourse in terms of how to harness tourism’s full potential to boost the continent’s economy.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, declared Nigeria’s support for adopting sustainable tourism practices across Africa, which he said reflect the continent’s unique challenges.

He said: “By collaborating with regional bodies, such as the African Union, ECOWAS and UN Tourism, Nigeria encourages other African nations to adopt policies promoting eco-friendly tourism and preserving cultural heritage.

“This collaboration includes sharing best practices, tourism training, developing joint marketing campaigns for sustainable tourism and improving infrastructure to support intra-African travel. Through these regional initiatives, Africa can foster a continent-wide movement towards tourism that benefits both the people and the environment, driving long-term prosperity for Africa.”

President Tinubu observed that tourism goes beyond “travelling or visiting historic sites, waterfalls, mountains and parks,” just as he maintained that the sector “is an engine of local economies, a catalyst for social understanding, and a bridge that unites cultures.

“The advent of technology and creativity has transformed tourism and its opportunities. Therefore, it is appropriate that this conference highlights the impact of AI, innovation and creative industries on the tourism sector,” he added.

Highlighting the role of Nigeria’s creative industries in global tourism, which encompass music, film, fashion, literature and digital arts, President Tinubu said the sector has “emerged as a powerful driver of economic growth, making significant contributions to the country’s GDP, job creation and economic diversification”.

“Nigeria’s Nollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world, generating substantial revenue from domestic and international markets. Similarly, the music and fashion industries have propelled Nigeria’s global cultural influence and generated income and employment opportunities.

“As we chart a new course for tourism in Africa, one thing is clear: the government cannot build the sector alone. It needs a partnership with the private sector. The sector’s growing complexity and opportunities demand this strategic partnership,” he further stated.

While declaring the regional meeting open, the Nigerian leader implored participants “to focus on practical solutions and collaborative strategies that will strengthen intra-African travel, boost investment in tourism infrastructure, empower local communities and deepen tourism’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and making African tourism the heart of the global conversation”.

Earlier, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in her speech, urged African nations to leverage innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and creative industries to unlock the continent’s vast potential in global tourism.

Expressing her deep conviction in President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria, Musawa stated: “I am passionate about Nigeria and the mission and commitment of President Tinubu. I believe in it because of his vision for Nigeria, which I believe will enable the country to take a seat in the comity of global nations as a developed nation. I pray the same for every African nation, and urge us all to rise together.”

The minister noted that President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is the guiding principle for Nigeria’s sectoral transformation, emphasising that: “Africa stands at the forefront of change. The 21st century demands that we build economies not just from the ground but on people-powered prosperity, through tourism, culture, the creative economy and the arts.”

Musawa said the event’s theme, ‘Boosting Social Impact and Education in Tourism via Innovation, AI, and Creative Industries in Africa,’ highlights that the future of Africa’s prosperity depends on how boldly and broadly it uses technology to empower people.

She pointed out that while the global industry is valued at over $11 trillion, Africa accounts for less than 5% of global tourism revenue and under 1% of global creative exports.

“This is not a deficit or talent scarcity. Today, Nigeria invites Africa to close that gap,” she said.

On his part, the Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvi, commended the Tinubu administration for supporting the transformation of the tourism industry in Nigeria, which, according to him, will impact the rest of Africa.

Underscoring tourism as the future of Africa, he said the continent is indeed the new frontier in world tourism, given its huge potential and limitless opportunities for innovation and creativity.

Pololikashvi urged leaders on the continent to address issues related to connectivity across the region by reviewing existing visa regimes in a bid to ease the movement of tourists across Africa and beyond.

Also speaking, the senator representing the FCT at the National Assembly, Ireti Kingibe, encouraged stakeholders across Africa to think boldly, as Africa is not just participating in the digital future of tourism.

She said Africa is shaping the digital future of tourism and Nigeria, with immense creativity and cultural wealth, stands ready to lead, adding that the culture and resilience of Africans, when combined with emerging technology such as AI and immersive media, can redefine Africa, especially how it is experienced, studied and valued.

“Today’s gathering is an opportunity to amplify the stories of home-grown innovations that attract tourists from the grassroots to the global stage. Let us use this space to exchange best practices, build cross-border collaborations and generate actionable strategies that place communities, especially women and youths, at the heart of our development agenda,” Kingibe further said.