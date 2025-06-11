Stock Market Resume on Profit-taking Note, Drops by N377.9bn

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market resumed after the Sallah holiday on a downward trend, dropping by N377.9 billion on investors profit-taking in MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, and 24 others.

With the stock price of MTN Nigeria Communications dropping by 2.88 per cent to close at N310.00 per share, the market capitalisation depreciated by N377.9billion to close at N71.898 trillion from N72.275 trillion it opened for trading this week.

Consequently, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) declined by 0.52 per cent or 599.27 basis points to close at 114,017.48 basis points or 114,616.75 basis points it closed for trading last week.

Investor sentiment, as measured by market breadth closed positive as 35 stocks advanced, while 25 declined. Berger Paints Nigeria, DAAR Communications and eTranzact International emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent each to close at N22.55, 66 kobo and N6.60, per share.

Legend Internet followed with a gain of 9.93 per cent to close at N5.87, while Omatek Ventures up by 8.22 per cent to close at 79 kobo, per share.

On the other side, R.T. Briscoe Nigeria led others on the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N2.25, per share. John Holt followed with a decline of 9.87 per cent to close at N6.85, while Beta Glass shed 9.69 per cent to close at N210.10, per share.

Aradel Holdings went down by 9.09 per cent to close at N500.00, while Deap Capital Management and Trust depreciated by 8.16 per cent to close at 90 kobo, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trade dipped by 55.4 per cent to 652.637 million units, valued at N18.875 billion, and exchanged in 23,978 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings led the activity with 88.297 million shares worth N1.971 billion. Zenith Bank followed with account of 49.330 million shares valued at N2.519 billion, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 47.250 million shares valued at N3.342 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded 42.925 million shares worth N844.839 million, while Wapic Insurance traded 34.998 million shares worth N70.562 million.

Looking forward, United Capital Plc said, “the equities market might be mildly positive leading to a slight gain in the ASI. This is hinged on the market benefiting from the spillover effect of excess liquidity in the financial system. Similarly, investors might start positioning for Q2-earning season in June, favoring corporates with FX gains, cost control, clear growth trajectory, and those with potentials for quality interim dividend payment.”

The research firm expected retail investors to continue to take profit from previous week’s gains, tactically slowing the upward movement of the equities market, adding that “Thursday, July 12, 2025 might be declared as public holiday to mark democracy day. This will reduce the total trading days for the week to three, impacting investors participation level in the market. We advise investors to cherry pick fundamentally sound stocks with potential for interim dividend payment.”