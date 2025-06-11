RxAll Named Honoree in World Changing Ideas Awards

RxAll, a deep tech company pioneering Artificial Intelligence(AI)-driven platforms to improve pharmaceutical safety and access, has been named an honoree of Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards.

This annual recognition honours bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues—from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world.

According to a statement, RxAll was recognised in the Health category for its RxScanner, a patented platform that combines AI and spectroscopy to instantly detect counterfeit prescription drugs.

Designed for pharmacies and regulators, the RxScanner helps eliminate fake and substandard medications from the supply chain. Since its launch, the technology has enabled over 5,000 pharmacies across Africa and the United States of America (USA) to identify and remove 1.3 million counterfeit drugs, while also integrating tools for predictive demand analytics, procurement, and financing access for independent pharmacies.

This year’s awards, featured on fastcompany.com, showcase 50 winners across 12 categories and 50 additional winners across industries, for a total of 100 outstanding projects.

A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners from a pool of more than 1,500 entries and judged applications based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of RxAll, Dr. Adebayo Alonge, said: “This award validates the urgent need for deep-tech innovation in the pharmaceutical supply chain. We started RxAll to save lives by restoring trust in medicine. With AI, data, and dedicated partners, we’re building a future where patients—especially in emerging markets and underserved areas in developed markets—can rely on the safety and quality of their medications.”

Fast Company’s Summer 2025 issue (on newsstands June 17, 2025) will feature select award winners working on solutions such as a spinal cord stimulator for people who’ve been injured, modular bus shelters in Los Angeles, and AI to help eliminate counterfeit drugs.

Editor-In-Chief of Fast Company, Brendan Vaughan, said:“The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible. We’re proud to recognise the organisations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time.”

RxAll is a deep tech company pioneering AI-driven platforms to improve pharmaceutical safety and access across Africa, emerging markets and underserved areas in developed markets. Its core innovations—RxScanner, RxPOS, and RxPay—help pharmacies and regulators detect counterfeit drugs, forecast demand, and access credit. Founded by Yale and Harvard alumni, RxAll is committed to building trust in global health systems through real-time data and deep science.

On the other hand, Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC