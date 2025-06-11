Palton Morgan Presents Paramount Twin Towers in Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

Palton Morgan, a leading investor and developer operating mostly at the luxury end of the real estate market, has presented its latest rendition, known as Paramount Twin Towers (PTT).

The building, which is in the heart of Lagos metropolis, is an opportunity for home buyers and investors alike to experience 5-star living at its best.

The PTT, described as Lagos’ new standard for luxury living, is being developed by Grenadines Homes, a subsidiary of the Palton Morgan Group. It is a new collection of premium 2-bedroom apartments that are typically larger than the regular 2-bedroom units and come with two living rooms and two terraces.

The twin towers offer residents a true 5-star living experience, which aligns seamlessly with the theme for its campaign — ‘Experience 5-Star Living by the Ocean’— which the developer has achieved by providing the kind of luxury experiences people get when they stay in premium hotels all over the world.

PTT combines elegance, comfort, and convenience in one of Nigeria’s most coveted coastal locations. It is located in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos which is an oceanfront destination, offering exceptional flexibility arising from its proximity to landmark developments.

It benefits from Eko Atlantic City and more from the Lagos-Calabar coastal road the first section of which was commissioned recently by Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu.

Whereas Eko Atlantic is a modern city arising on the shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean with its own soul, the coastal highway is Nigeria’s most ambitious superhighway infrastructure that is set to promote life and living, economy and commerce within its immediate neighbourhood.

PTT, which was introduced into the luxury real estate market recently, comes with upscale features and amenities that exemplify Palton Morgan’s tradition of fusing advanced architecture with aesthetics for elevated luxury living.

These include valet parking, concierge services, high-end restaurants, 24/7 security, amole parking space on 3 floors, kids play area, infinity pools, and many more. Every unit of this development is designed to provide seamless functionality and comfort.

The open-plan lounges, modern kitchens, service areas, and carefully positioned windows flood each room with natural light that offers breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean, just 200 meters away.

At the unveiling of this iconic development recently, Adeola Salami, an Executive Director, Commercial, at Palton Morgan, stressed the company’s commitment to credibility, structural integrity, and long-term value. “We are building not just homes, but lifestyle defined by security, sophistication, and enduring investment appeal,” she said.

On her part, Folake Johnson, Head of Brand and Marketing, noted that, “luxury today is more than just architecture; it is about experience and exclusivity. Paramount Twin Towers sets a new benchmark for 5-star living in Lagos, providing top executives and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) with a seamless blend of home comfort and world-class hospitality.”

Earlier, Peter Reven, Director, Project and Construction Management at Palton Morgan, had observed that, “Paramount Twin Towers is not just a residence; it is a statement of success and refined living.

We designed this project to meet the expectations of high-achieving individuals who demand the best in both comfort and experience. This is a property where executives and industry leaders can retreat to tranquillity while remaining connected to the pulse of the city.”

On an incremental basis, Lagos is evolving as a modern city and is fast becoming a destination for 5-star living experiences that rival those in leading global cities. The city is witnessing a transformation, making luxury living an everyday reality, no longer an aspiration.

PTT is leading this transformation from the front, redefining what it means to come home to a sanctuary, and standing out as a symbol of architectural elegance and a lifestyle tailored to those who expect more from their living spaces. Its design is a testament and a mission to “Provide 5-Star Living in the Home You Deserve.”