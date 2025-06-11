Otu: Eno’s Defection to APC, Unifying Moment for South-south

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has described the defection of his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Governor Umo Eno, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a historic and unifying moment for the South-south geopolitical zone, and a major boost for the ruling party.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar, Otu expressed joy over the development, calling it a “great day” for both Cross River State and the entire South-south region.

Otu, who is currently the vice chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, recalled an APC South-South meeting hosted in Calabar last year, where he had advocated a shift in the region’s political landscape.

“At the time, I was the only APC governor in the zone, and I felt like an orphan,” Otu said, referencing the absence of other APC governors in the South-south. “We had not yet won Edo or Delta State, and Akwa Ibom State was not on board. But like I prophesied that day, something was going to happen—and it has happened.”

He described Governor Eno’s move to the APC as “a welcome development” for the progressive political family, noting that Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, once a single state, should naturally move in the same direction for regional development and harmony.

“With both of us now in alignment, alongside our APC sister states in the South-south, the region is better positioned to support the bold reforms and strategic direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Otu said.

Otu praised President Tinubu’s leadership, citing strides in fiscal responsibility, infrastructure development, and economic reform, saying: “Gone are the years of freeloading. The indices show we are experiencing real growth, even amid global economic challenges.”

Responding to questions about the remaining PDP governor in the region, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Otu responded with optimism and camaraderie. “Governor Diri is my chairman in the South-South Governors’ Forum. I don’t think he would want to stand alone.

“Like I always say, ‘follow who know road.’ He is a fine gentleman, and I believe he will make the right choice.”

On integrating new members into the APC, Governor Otu emphasised the party’s inclusive culture. “In APC, once you receive your membership card and broom, you have full rights. There will be no rancor, just like it happened in Delta State. This will bring unity, not just in Akwa Ibom APC, but across the region.”

He said he believes that the South-south is now more united than ever under the APC banner, adding: “We are all in the same boat now. We’re no longer speaking different political languages. APC is the way forward.”