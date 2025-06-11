Okpekpe International 10km Road Race Set to Return in 2026

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious road-running events, is set to make a grand return in May 2026 after unforeseen circumstances prevented its 2025 edition.

According to Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports International, organizers of the event, the race will come back bigger in scope, reaffirming its status as a world-class sporting event.

“The Okpekpe race is coming back stronger in 2026. Circumstances beyond our control ensured we could not hold this year. We have received a lot of inquiries from both athletes and officials who wanted to participate in the event, which would have held last month, and we explained to them that the race will come back next year for its 11th edition,” Itemuagbor stated.

The Okpekpe Road Race holds a special place in Nigerian sports history. It was the first road-running event in the country to have its course measured by a World Athletics-certified course measurer and the first road race in West Africa to receive a label status in 2015.

This recognition came eight years after World Athletics began classifying road races into categories. Since then, the race has grown from a bronze label to become the first gold label 10km road race in West Africa.

The label status signifies the world-class nature of the event, attracting elite athletes from across the globe. Over the years, the race has welcomed competitors from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Morocco, Bahrain, and Nigeria, among others.

The event has not only put Nigeria on the global athletics map but has also inspired other race organisers in the country to aspire for label status.

Beyond its athletic significance, the race has played a transformative role in the Okpekpe community and its surroundings. The event has opened up the rustic, rural town to the world, bringing economic and tourism benefits to Edo State.

The race has also encouraged the development of other road races in Nigeria, many of which now have their courses measured by certified professionals.

“We want to thank the thousands that communicated with us via telephones, emails, and our social media handles and assure them that we are not only coming back next May but that the event has come to stay,” Itemuagbor emphasized.

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race offers significant prize money to top finishers. The winner in each gender category receives $15,000, while the second and third-place finishers earn $8,000 and $5,000, respectively. Fourth and fifth places take home $3,000 and $2,000.

Additionally, athletes who break the course record receive a bonus of $2,000, while those who set a new African or World record earn $5,000. This incentive encourages elite runners to push their limits and deliver exceptional performances.

The race has seen remarkable performances over the years. The men’s course record stands at 28:28, set by Daniel Ebenyo in 2023, while the women’s record is 32:38, set by Caroline Kipkirui in the same year.

With its return in May 2026, the Okpekpe Road Race is expected to continue its legacy of excellence. Organizers are committed to ensuring that the event remains a world-class competition, further solidifying Nigeria’s reputation as a destination for elite road racing.

“We are delighted that we have been able to turn Nigeria into a destination of sort for sports in the world, opened the rustic, rural Okpekpe community and its environs to the world, and have encouraged so many other road race organizers to emulate what we have been doing and get them to aspire to get label status,” Itemuagbor stated.

As anticipation builds, athletes and fans alike can look forward to another thrilling edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, where records may be broken, new champions crowned, and Nigeria’s sporting prestige further enhanced.