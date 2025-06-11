NSCDC Arrests 12 Suspected Vandals in FCT during Sallah Holiday

USE UNDER PHOTO

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has arrested 12 suspected vandals at different locations within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the Salah holiday.

Briefing reporters yesterday in Abuja, the NSCDC Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commander, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, said the arrest was made possible by the Tactical Squad of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure of the FCT Command who were on routine patrol during the festival to ensure safety of lives and property in the Federal Capital City.

Odumosu said the suspects are Istifani Stephen, 43; Samson Danladi, 29; Yakubu Thankgod, 35; Barnabas Sobok, 25; Zayyanu Muhammad, 21.

Others are Sani Wakili, 55; Usman Dankastina, 38; Abdulahi Saidu, 31; Ibrahim Haruna, 32; Sambo Abraham, 34; Umar Suleiman and Musa Ibrahim, 20.

He noted that exhibits recovered from them included armoured cables, telecommunications masts accessories, three shoves, three daggers, an axe, pieces of galvanized iron rods, billboards among others.

Commenting on the arrest, Odumosu said the Command was determined to bring to an end the rascality of vandals in the FCT.

He said: “You know, these criminals take advantage of festive season to perpetrate their heinous acts; we are not unaware of their tactics, that is the reason we manned tighter surveillance during celebration period to beat them at their game.

“It is disheartening that the federal government and the FCT Administration under the leadership of Nyesom Wike are practically demonstrating their own part by providing the citizenry with the essential facilities to make life meaningful and here we have some unscrupulous elements busying vandalising this national assets for their selfish interests, this must have to stop.”

Odumosu maintained that the FCT Command is poised to go all out to provide protection for all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure under their purview.

He said: “We are here to serve our father’s land; we have the responsibility to protect manhole covers, telecommunications masts and their accessories, water pipelines and other Critical National Assets provided by the government to make life meaningful for the people of the FCT, and we cannot renege in our efforts to actualize these all important national assignment.”

He, however, warned criminally-minded elements to desist from sabotaging the efforts of the government or be ready to face the full weight of the law, adding that disobedience to the law, especially theft and vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure will not be treated with levity when caught.

The FCT commandant appealed to FCT residents to assists the Corps with vital intelligence information to help them deliver on their mandate.