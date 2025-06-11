  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Nigeria’s Ocheme in Action as PFL Africa Returns August 9 in Johannesburg

Sport | 1 hour ago

Following its historic debut in Cape Town, the Professional Fighters League is proud to announce its second PFL Africa event will take place on Saturday, August 9 at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fans on August 9 can witness Africa’s top MMA talent clash in the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions as the inaugural tournament continues toward crowning the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

Headlining the evening is a Featherweight First Round bout featuring Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (6-1) against Guinea’s Mohamed Camara (5-2-1) in a high-stakes matchup between two of the best West African in the world.

In the co-main event, Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1), who was victorious in his PFL debut, returns to action against Gambia’s Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a Welterweight First Round.

In total, 32 fighters representing 15 African nations will compete across the four PFL Africa divisions in 2025, as the league embarks on a continent wide journey to crown the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

According to PFL Africa, tickets for the Johannesburg showdown will go on sale this Thursday, June 12 via TicketPro.

“Fight fans are encouraged to secure seats early for what promises to be another electric night in the SmartCage,” stressed the organisers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.