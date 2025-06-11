Nigeria’s Ocheme in Action as PFL Africa Returns August 9 in Johannesburg

Following its historic debut in Cape Town, the Professional Fighters League is proud to announce its second PFL Africa event will take place on Saturday, August 9 at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fans on August 9 can witness Africa’s top MMA talent clash in the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions as the inaugural tournament continues toward crowning the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

Headlining the evening is a Featherweight First Round bout featuring Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (6-1) against Guinea’s Mohamed Camara (5-2-1) in a high-stakes matchup between two of the best West African in the world.

In the co-main event, Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1), who was victorious in his PFL debut, returns to action against Gambia’s Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a Welterweight First Round.

In total, 32 fighters representing 15 African nations will compete across the four PFL Africa divisions in 2025, as the league embarks on a continent wide journey to crown the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

According to PFL Africa, tickets for the Johannesburg showdown will go on sale this Thursday, June 12 via TicketPro.

“Fight fans are encouraged to secure seats early for what promises to be another electric night in the SmartCage,” stressed the organisers.