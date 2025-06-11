  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Nasarawa SUBEB Redeploys 1,300 Administrative Staff to Classrooms

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia 

The Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, has directed the immediate redeployment of 1,300 administrative staff out of a total of 3,422 across the 13 local government and 18 development areas of the state to the classrooms.

Kassim issued the directive on Monday during a meeting with the educational secretaries of local government and development areas in the state.

The NSUBEB chairman had previously gathered data from the various education secretaries on the total number of administrative staff, including supervisors, which totalled 3,422 in the state.

He emphasized that it is unnecessary for the government to experience a shortage of teachers while administrative departments have an abundance of qualified teachers as staff.

Kassim stated that the board will not tolerate a situation where there are numerous supervisors in urban areas while rural schools lack teachers, questioning the purpose of supervision in such cases. 

He directed the education secretary to post the 1,300 redeployed teachers to rural schools.

Regarding recruitment, the chairman explained that he has received approval from the governor to recruit 4,800 qualified teachers for primary schools, adding that the recruitment drive is tagged ‘Recruitment of Teachers in Rural Areas.’

Kassim emphasized that applicants should be prepared to serve in rural areas, adding that no newly recruited teachers will be posted to urban areas.

