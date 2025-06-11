NAF Condoles Family, Probes Death of Detained Personnel, Corporal Wulumba

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced investigation into the death of its personnel, Corporal Wulumba A. S., who died in detention in Bauchi and also commiserated with the family over the avoidable death.

The Nigerian Air Force Command in Bauchi State had ordered the detention of Corporal Wulumba A. S. for arriving late to duty.

A trending report on his unfortunate death revealed his late arrival to work was due to an undisclosed illness.

Corporal Wulumba, a member of the 2003 regular intake attached to the elite Special Operations Command (SOC) in Bauchi, allegedly died while being held in the guardroom on the orders of his commanding officer, a Group Captain.

Confirming the development to THISDAY in a telephone chat, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore EhimenEjodame, said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) deeply regrets to confirm the unfortunate passing of Corporal Wulumba A. S. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

“The loss of any of our personnel is profoundly felt across the Service. In line with standard procedure, a Board of Inquiry has been convened to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Promising further information will be provided as soon as the investigation progresses, the Spokesperson stressed that NAF remains committed to the welfare of its personnel and upholds the highest standards of accountability and transparency.

Earlier, the traumatised sister of the deceased, Numdarai Joy Wulumba, revealed her brother had reached out to her on 4 May 2025 to inform her of his detention.

She explained he had reported late to his duty post after suffering health complications, but despite explaining his condition, the Commander allegedly ignored his plea and ordered his detention.

According to her, “My late brother called me that day to say he was being sent to the guardroom. He said his offence was arriving late due to illness, but his commander wouldn’t listen. After that call, we never heard from him again – until we were told on Friday that he was dead.”

Speaking further, the sister expressed misgivings and resentment over the handling of the situation by the NAF.

She said: “I’ve lived near military formations all my life. I know the rules. Detention for minor offences like lateness is not supposed to exceed 24 hours. He should have been court-martialed if necessary – not locked up indefinitely. Now he’s gone. Let them enjoy the consequences.”

Wulumba A. S., a father of four, leaves behind a grieving mother, wife, and only sister.

The family is demanding justice and appealing to President Bola Tinubu and the military authorities to immediately investigate the cause and circumstances of his death.

“We want answers. He served this country for over 20 years. Is this how they treat their own?” the sister further lamented.

The deceased service number was NAF 03/21103.