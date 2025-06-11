Mokwa Flooding Caused by Excessive Rainfall, Broken Railway Track Embankment, Says BCPG Niger

Bennett Oghifo

The Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), Niger State Chapter, has said that from their investigation of the flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, they have determined that it was caused by excessive rainfall and broken railway track dyke/embankment.

A statement by BCPG Niger State said, “Preliminary investigations suggest a combination of factors contributed to this disaster. According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the region experienced unusually intense rainfall.

“Unfortunately, the excessive water was reportedly compounded by a railway track dyke/embankment, which gave way under pressure, unleashing a high-velocity flood that swept through homes, culverts, and roads, leaving widespread destruction in its path.”

The statement, signed by Engr. Nasir Illo, MNSE, Chairman, Building Collapse Prevention Guild, Niger State Chapter; Arc. Ibrahim Shittu, MNIA, General Secretary, BCPG Niger State Chapter; and Sheshi Mohammed Raba, Builder, Public Relations Officer, BCPG Niger State Chapter said, “Our field assessment has revealed extensive devastation, characterised by significant damage to infrastructure and a profound loss of life. Over 580 buildings – predominantly mud houses – have been completely destroyed. Tragically, according to National Emergency Management Agency latest data, 161 lives have been lost as a result of the disaster.

“The level of destruction we witnessed in Mokwa is heart-wrenching and demands our immediate attention. The sheer number of homes flattened and lives lost underscore the urgent need for proactive, preventive measures to avoid such catastrophes in the future.

“While the rainfall was a natural event, the failure of critical infrastructure significantly worsened the impact. The floodwaters from the Mokwa town discharged into River Niger through the tributary River Dingi at Rabba Village, barring backflow.”

They made recommendations to prevent future occurrence. “We therefore call on all relevant authorities and stakeholders to act without delay. These include: The Federal and Niger State Governments: to provide immediate humanitarian assistance and commence full-scale rehabilitation for affected communities.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation: to undertake a comprehensive technical review and reinforcement of railway infrastructure, especially dykes and culverts, to ensure resilience against future extreme weather events.

“Urban Planning and Development Authorities: to revisit and strengthen building regulations in flood-prone areas, prioritising the use of durable materials, effective drainage systems, and safer siting.

“Environmental and Hydrological Agencies: to carry out detailed hydrological studies, improve land use planning, and implement robust flood early warning and emergency response systems.

“This disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerability of our communities in the face of climate-related events, and the critical need for resilient infrastructure that can withstand such pressures.”

According to them, “Based on our observations, the following lessons are evident: The Nigerian Railway Corporation should not only maintain its core infrastructure but also assess flood risks posed by dykes and embankments supporting the tracks, as these may endanger nearby growing communities. Design standards should reflect the realities of extreme weather patterns and changing environmental conditions to prevent catastrophic failures.

“Niger State’s building regulations should mandate the use of durable, flood-resistant materials and climate-adaptive construction techniques—particularly in areas identified as high-risk flood zones.

“The scale of the disaster could have been significantly reduced with an effective early warning system and detailed hydrological risk mapping. Emergency management agencies at both state and federal levels should invest in real-time weather monitoring, flood modelling technologies, and proactive evacuation protocols.

“Urban development must be governed by strict land-use controls grounded in environmental and hydrological assessments. State planning authorities should enforce these regulations consistently to prevent construction in vulnerable zones and ensure sustainable land management.

“State and local governments should enhance their disaster response mechanisms through well-defined operational protocols, capacity building, and dedicated funding. Climate adaptation strategies must be mainstreamed into all stages of infrastructure development and emergency response planning to ensure long-term resilience.

“Post-disaster technical evaluations should be institutionalised as a core part of Nigeria’s disaster risk management framework. Findings from these assessments must directly inform policy reform, institutional strengthening, and continuous capacity development across relevant sectors.

“Following the visual assessment, the compressive strength of the culvert and associated concrete structures was evaluated using non- destructive testing equipment.

“Courtesy visits were also paid to the Ndalile of Mokwa, His Royal Highness Lile Shaba Aliyu, and the Executive Chairman of Mokwa Local Government, Hon. Jubril Muregi, to express condolences, share in the community’s grief, and offer technical advice aimed at preventing future occurrences.

“We at the BCPG Niger State Chapter remain committed to working collaboratively with all relevant bodies to ensure that the lessons from Mokwa are not only acknowledged but acted upon. As a multidisciplinary body, we are capitalising on our diverse experiences to assist in preparing a detailed technical advisory report to submit to relevant ministries. We will continue to monitor the recovery process and offer our professional support as needed.”