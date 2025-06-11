LG Chairman Awards MSc Scholarship to UNN First Class Graduate

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State, Hon. Michael Ogalla, has awarded a scholarship for a master’s programme to Obinna Abugu, a first-class graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The 25-year-old graduate, currently serving a one-year national service with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was the best-graduating student in Political Science for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Ogalla announced the scholarship during a courtesy visit by Abugu to him at the Council Secretariat, led by the Special Adviser to the Chairman on Diaspora Matters, Hon. Cyril Chinedu Onu.

The young graduate said he came to thank the council chairman for personally attending the convocation ceremony. He described Ogalla as an education-friendly leader whose passion for youth empowerment remains profound.

The chairman lauded Abugu’s outstanding academic performance, saying that he brought great honour to the people of Igbo-Eze North. He also promised that his administration would continue to encourage brilliant students in the area to pursue academic excellence.

Abugu, who said he intends to be a lecturer, described the scholarship as a boost to her career. He promised to make good use of the opportunity.

He recalled the challenging times he faced in school after the death of his mother during his first year. He said that he recorded his lowest grade the following semester, as he missed a lot of quizzes and class assignments. He said that, despite the pressures, he never thought of quitting.

He thanked his father and other relations for their support during the difficult period.

On the way forward, he said, “No other career appeals to me as much as lecturing does. The scholarship came as a shock to me. I am really thankful to my local government chairman for celebrating my academic feat in such a massive and generous way.”

Onu said the chairman had proved to be a visionary political leader who places a high premium on capacity building and human resource development.

“Your empathy, your vision, and your dedication have made you more than just a leader. You are a father to the fatherless, a beacon of hope to the hopeless, an inspiration to the younger generation and a builder of legacies,” he said.

He added that Ogalla would be remembered as the man who changed the story of Igbo-Eze North LGA by bringing massive infrastructural development to the communities.

“At a time when hope can seem distant, you have become our shining light, rekindling dreams and opening doors of opportunities for the next generation,” he added.