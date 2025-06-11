Keystone Bank Wins Most Friendly SME Bank Award

Keystone Bank Limited’s outstanding contributions to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector were once again recognised over the weekend, as the bank emerged as the Most Friendly SME Bank of the Year 2024 at the Champion Newspapers Annual Awards ceremony held in Lagos.

According to the organizers, the award recognizes Keystone Bank’s leadership in expanding access to funding and providing strategic support to Nigeria’s SME sector.

The award was presented to Nnenna Anyim-Okoro, Executive Director, South and Corporate Bank, Keystone Bank, by the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

While presenting the award, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa commended Keystone Bank for its unwavering support and enduring commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s SME ecosystem.

“The reward for hard work is more work. This award is a testament to the remarkable efforts Keystone Bank has made in empowering Nigeria’s small and medium-sized businesses. It shows that there is more work to be done, but this recognition affirms that the bank is on the right path,” she said.

She further commended the bank’s leadership and staff for their sustained dedication to building a resilient and inclusive economic framework through SME development.

While accepting the award on behalf of the bank, Mrs Nnenna Anyim-Okoro expressed heartfelt gratitude to Champion Newspapers for the honor and reaffirmed the bank’s long-standing commitment to the SME sector.

According to her “We are truly honored to receive this award, which reinforces our mission to be a dependable partner in the growth journey of SMEs across Nigeria.

“At Keystone Bank, we understand that SMEs are not just a sector, they are the engine room of national development and a key driver of employment, innovation, and grassroots empowerment.

“This recognition is a reflection of the strategic investments we’ve made in creating bespoke financial products, enabling access to finance through digitized loan platforms, and delivering sector-specific capacity-building initiatives tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs.”

“We have rolled out several impactful programs targeted at unlocking the potential of SMEs in diverse industries. From retail and agriculture to tech and manufacturing, our goal is to support value creation, scalability, and resilience. We remain deeply committed to doing more because we recognize just how vital this sector is to the future of our nation.” she added.