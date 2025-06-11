Kaduna Polo to Host Dawule Baba Memorial Tournament June 12 

The Management of Kaduna Polo Club has concluded arrangements to host the first ever Dawule Baba Memorial Tournament in honour of Nigeria’s polo icon who passed on recently in Egypt.

Until his death, the Nigerian polo ambassador was a member of the Board of Trustee of the foremost Polo club.

Scheduled to gallop-off from June 12 through June 15, 2025 at the polo grounds of the Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna, the memorial tournament will feature teams vying for honours in three broad categories.

Apart from the high-goal, medium goal and Low-goal categories, the event would also feature matches in the Beginners’ category and the Veterans games that would see polo patrons, particularly those who played alongside Dawule in his heyday as the master of the game.

In a media release by the Tournament Committee of the Kaduna Polo Club, the four-day event is to honour the legacies of the late polo legend who was a most beloved member and benefactor. His contributions to the greatness of the club and development of the noble game in Kaduna and across the country and globally remain unquantified.

The press statement indicates that the event that would feature mostly Kaduna-based teams and players, is open to teams and players across the country.

“In honor of a legend, the four days polo fiesta is open to everyone, polo patrons, players, teams and polo enthusiasts who wish to join us in event of prayers, polo, and remembrance for Dawule Baba, The Teacher,” the statement added.

According to the organizers, the fiesta that has the Kaduna State Governor as the Special Guest of Honour on the final day, will be witnessed by a long list of dignitaries that include captain of industries, top politicians, traditional rulers, members of the Diplomatic Corp and visiting dignitaries from across the world.

The statement concludes that the highlights of the four days polo extravaganza would be the unveiling of the late Dawule Baba Polo Field on the final day of the fiesta, slated for Sunday, June 15, 2025 in Kaduna.

Kaduna Polo Club had in a statement issued last month announced the passing on of the legend.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of a true legend of the game —Alhaji Dawule Baba, a cherished member of our Polo community and a member of the Board of Trustees of Kaduna Polo Club — who passed away in Egypt,” the club mourned.

“His passion for polo, his sportsmanship, and his enduring legacy both on and off the field will be remembered with admiration and respect,” the release pledged.