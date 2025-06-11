June 12: Tinubu to Address National Assembly Joint Session, Cancels 7am National Broadcast

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called off the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 earlier scheduled for tomorrow.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced Wednesday in a statement.

The nationwide address was one of the activities lined up to mark Democracy Day.

The Director, Information & Public Relations, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said in the statement that the cancellation was because the President was also scheduled to attend the National Assembly Joint Session, the same day.

He said President Tinubu will deliver his address from the National Assembly.

According to the statement, all other plans remained in order as announced earlier.