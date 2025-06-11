Jesutega Onokpasa Was Fearless, Josef Onoh Mourns

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the Southeast, Dr Josef Onoh, has described his departed colleague in the 2023 APC presidential campaign council, Late Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, as a courageous and fearless spokesperson who told the truth regardless of who it hurts.

Onokpasa, a lawyer and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 general election, died on Monday under yet-to-be-disclosed circumstances.

Onoh in his tribute said that his heart was heavy to bid farewell to Onokpasa who he said was a towering figure, a passionate patriot, and a relentless advocate for progress.

He said Onokpasa’s death leaves a void that words can not capture.

“I recall how I tried to reach out to you on the 4th of June when I was informed of your health situation, I made frantic calls but unfortunately it was a call too late.Yet, in this moment of grief, I celebrate a life that burned brightly, a legacy etched in the hearts of many, and a spirit that will forever inspire.

“You were more than a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC); a dear friend and political comrade, you were a voice of conviction, a beacon of truth, and a warrior for the Nigeria you so dearly loved.

“As a lawyer, your intellect was formidable, your arguments razor-sharp, yet always tempered by a deep sense of justice. As a political commentator, you fearlessly spoke truth to power, especially the shortcomings of the current administration challenging the status quo with eloquence and courage.

“Your contributions to the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 general election were not just strategic but deeply personal—a testament to your unwavering belief in a better Nigeria. Although the mood of all the loyal supporters of the administration feels the administration you gave everything, let you down.

“To those who knew you, you were a man of warmth, wit, and unyielding principle. You carried the weight of your convictions with grace, never shying away from the battles that mattered most. Your voice, resonant and commanding, stirred minds and ignited hope, even in the darkest of times. You were a mentor to many, a friend to all, and a patriot whose love for his country knew no bounds.

“The pain of your loss is profound, but so too is the gratitude for the life you lived. My dear friend, your legacy is not confined to the roles you played or the titles you held; it lives in the lives you touched, the ideas you championed, and the courage you exemplified. Your passing reminds me of the fragility of life but also of the enduring power of a life well-lived.

“As I mourn, I extend my deepest condolences to your immediate and extended family, friends, and the APC community. May we all find solace in the outpouring of love and the memories of a man who gave so much of himself to others. To the Renew hope and all who grieve, know that I do not walk alone in this sorrow.

“Rest in eternal peace, Jesutega. Your light may have dimmed in this world, but it shines brightly in the hearts of those you inspired. Nigeria has lost a son, but heaven has gained a champion. Your work is done, your race is won, and your legacy will endure. May your death help us all, especially our leaders who believe in the Renewed Hope, to renew their attitudes towards their loyalist and Nigerians who deeply crave for change of a better Nation

“May we all renew our conscience to seek what is right and to the greater service of mankind, humanity above politics. I’m sorry you couldn’t stay to see the changes you persistently pushed for in this administration. Forever in our hearts, I honor you. Rest easy, my brother.”