Investigators Accuse Maduka Okoye of Betting Fraud

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who was outstanding in the recent friendly against Russia, has been accused of illegal betting.

The preliminary investigation, which started last year, has concluded that Okoye and three other suspects were culpable of fraud.

Ansareported yesterday that Okoye purposely got a yellow card in the 63rd minute of a Serie A match between Lazio and Udinese in March 2024 for time wasting.

Bets were staked in this respect manly in the Udine region of Udine that led to winnings of 120,000 Euros, the Italian Prosecution Office reported.

Okoye only returned to action in March as investigations were being carried out.

A final investigation report is expected to be ready soon after which the player will be charged.