  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Investigators Accuse Maduka Okoye of Betting Fraud

Featured | 19 seconds ago

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who was outstanding in the recent friendly against Russia, has been accused of illegal betting.

The preliminary investigation, which started last year, has concluded that Okoye and three other suspects were culpable of fraud.

Ansareported yesterday that Okoye purposely got a yellow card in the 63rd minute of a Serie A match between Lazio and Udinese in March 2024 for time wasting.

Bets were staked in this respect manly in the Udine region of Udine that led to winnings of 120,000 Euros, the Italian Prosecution Office reported.

Okoye only returned to action in March as investigations were being carried out.

A final investigation report is expected to be ready soon after which the player will be charged.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.