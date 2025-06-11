First Lady to Nigerians: Let’s Unite, Fight Prevalence of HIV/AIDS, Other Preventable Diseases

•Flags off free to shine campaign in Enugu

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, says future generations of Nigerians need to be shielded and guided properly against preventable and treatable diseases.

Speaking on Tuesday in Enugu at the final flag-off of the Free-to-Shine Triple Elimination campaign against HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis among women of reproductive age and the elimination of mother to child transmission in Enugu, the first lady stressed, “The ongoing challenges faced by the children emphasise the urgent need for sustained action to improve prevention strategies, enhance diagnosis, and expand access to treatment.”

According to her, “The Free-to-Shine campaign seeks to significantly reduce new HIV infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother-to-child transmission (vertical transmission) and ensure that every child born with HIV receives the necessary treatment and support to thrive.

“It is heart-breaking to know that just two years ago, 15,000 children aged 0-14 lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses. Each of these children was not just a statistic, but represented a future full of potential that was sadly cut short.”

In another development, Mrs. Tinubu was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Ugosinamba 1 Enugu” (Jewel/Eagle from another kingdom) by an appreciative Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

An elated Mrs. Tinubu, who described Enugu as a peaceful state, received the title on Tuesday during her two-day working visit to the South-east state.

Conferring the title, alongside other officers, patrons, and members of the council, Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM IgweIkechukwuAsadu, said the honour was in recognition of her love for Enugu State and service to the nation and humanity.

Asadu said, “Our First Lady served in the senate for three consecutive terms and was honoured with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). Nobody could say you were silent at the parliament.

“The good news is the humanitarian part of you. We looked at the way you love Enugu State. We are thanking you for what you do for the midwives, for the nurses. Personally, I am a nurse, too. I appreciate it when it comes to the less privileged, healing the sick, clothing the naked, feeding the hungry.

“So, we are here to recognise and appreciate all these good works you are doing. It’s only God that can pay you for your good work.”

Meanwhile, at the final flag-off of the Free to Shine Triple Elimination campaign against HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis, Mrs. Tinubu directed her speech to the youth and students who turned out in large numbers at the event. She urged them to shun practices that could heighten their vulnerability to those diseases, adding that they should not shy away from getting tested as often as possible.

She said, “HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence. You can access treatment easily. Please, let us shun stigmatising those that have the disease.

“To our dear children and youth, this campaign cannot succeed without your involvement. You represent our future generation; however, your age group is one of the most vulnerable. Please, take care and protect yourselves.”

In his remarks, Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, pointed out that the Free-to-Shine campaign was a bold and urgent push, which was not just a medical goal but also a moral one.

Mbah assured, “We will lend our full support to Her Excellency on this campaign. This initiative is what inclusion looks like; this is what progress looks like.”

Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. IziaqSalako, stated that with the launch of the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign, there had been an increase in the number of people who turned up for testing and treatment for the diseases.

He said the advocacy being championed by Mrs. Tinubu was a pointer to the commitment and dedication of not only her but also the federal government to the health and well-being of Nigerians.

There were also testimonies from people living with HIV/AIDS and how they pulled through with the love and support from their families. They also spoke about the dangers of stigmatisation, which they described as the real killer and not the disease.

To complement the Free-to-Shine campaign, a campaign by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), the first lady decided to advocate for the Triple Elimination of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis by 2030.

Since the maiden launch of the campaign in January 2025, five geo-political zones have been covered, namely, North-central, North-east, North-west, South-south, and the South-west. The sixth and final geo-political zone, which is South-east, was done on Tuesday to complete the Free-to-Shine campaign.

Mrs. Tinubu also thanked the governor and his wife, Mrs. NkechinyereMbah, and the people Enugu State for the warm reception accorded her and her entourage during her two-day working visit.