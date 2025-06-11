FG Unveils Institute to Equip Youths With Practical, Employable Skills

The Federal Government has officially unveiled the Ladela Educational Institute, accredited under the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), to equip youths with practical and employable skills.

The Executive Director of the institute, Angela Ajala, who made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the centre, a Technical Vocational Educational Training (TVET) is aimed at building a skilled, self-reliant and prosperous workforce.

Ajala said that the fully-funded tuition-free programme in the centre is also designed to offer life-changing opportunities to Nigerian youths aged 18 to 35, particularly those without formal education.

She expressed pride in the institute’s accreditation, believing it would mark a turning point in bridging skill gaps in the country.

She added that: “Today marks a defining moment, not just for us as an institution, but for every young person with a dream and determination to build something with their hands.

“We are proud to be building Nigeria one skilled hand at a time.

“The programmes here will be delivered by industry professionals to ensure that graduates leave not just with technical skills, but with industry connections, confidence and real-world competence.”

She listed the five skill programmes to be run in the institute within six months as: Garment Making, Hospitality and Catering, Creative Digital Skill, Social Media Management and Solar Installation and Maintenance.

She advised Nigerians to register through the official NBTE portal, as eligibility is currently open to youths between the ages of 18 and 35 who possess valid National Identification Number (NIN).

On her part, Pauline Ajibili, the Deputy Director, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), said that the institute would allow Nigerians to receive nationally recognised certifications that would enhance their employability both in Nigeria and internationally.

Ajibili said that trainees would be entitled to a monthly stipend of N22,500 to offset transportation cost.

Additionally, she said, every graduate would be provided with a starter pack — a set of tools and materials tailored to their chosen field — to help them begin their entrepreneurial or professional journey upon successful completion of the programme.

The deputy director added that “this is a national initiative and it has already begun, with the registration portal currently open and placements underway.

“Once registration closes, the NBTE will allocate trainees to various centres across the country based on location and capacity.”

She, therefore, urged young Nigerians to take advantage of the initiative to get a skill, noting that “there is no reason for anybody not to be skilled, not to be working, and not to be in business.” (NAN)