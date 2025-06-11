England slumped to their first defeat under Thomas Tuchel as Senegal secured a fully deserved 3-1 victory in the friendly at the City Ground.

Tuchel’s side laboured badly throughout and were second best to impressive opposition, who became the first African team to beat England’s men.

A frustrating night for the Three Lions actually began well for them as they took the lead after seven minutes when captain Harry Kane pounced for his 73rd England goal.

That came after goalkeeper Edouard Mendy failed to hold Anthony Gordon’s shot, but it was as good as it got for England, who were sunk by goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly.

Dean Henderson, in for regular keeper Jordan Pickford, was kept busy as the hosts struggled away from their usual Wembley base, and Senegal drew level five minutes before the break when Kyle Walker switched off to allow Sarr to steal in at the far post.

It was the first goal England had conceded under Tuchel in four games, and Senegal probed England’s defensive vulnerability throughout.

The visitors got the lead their dominance merited when Diarra exploited space behind England’s defence to beat Henderson, firing through his legs at the near post just after the hour.

England went in search of an equaliser, with Mendy making amends for his earlier error by producing fine saves from substitute Morgan Gibbs-White and Bukayo Saka.

Tuchel’s side also had a late strike from Jude Bellingham ruled out for handball against Levi Colwill after a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention.

But Senegal wrapped up the win in the dying seconds of stoppage time when substitute Curtis Jones lost possession, allowing Sabaly to finish England off with a cool finish, sparking an angry reaction from the home supporters who remained inside the City Ground.

England had 15 wins and six draws from their previous 21 matches against African opponents, but here they were well beaten in the end.