DSVA, LASPARK, OurKraft, Partners, Celebrate Child Rights

Sunday Ehigiator





Children’s protection and rights were the focus of the Lagos State Domestic and sexual Violence Agency, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), and OurKraft Ventures, as they partnered in celebration of the 2025 Children’s Day at the JJT park,Alausa, Lagos.

The celebration marks the 10th anniversary of the children’s event by OurKraft Ventures, with community leaders, educators, and state agencies coming together to highlight the importance of nurturing and protecting the next generation.

Organised by OurKraft Venture and LASPARK, this year’s event was branded as a Future Leaders Fiesta, and themed, ‘Providing a Safer, More Secure Community’, reflecting a renewed focus on child protection, advocacy, and the cultivation of young minds as future change makers.

Speaking at the event, the convener, OluwatobilobaOluwapelumiOnimole, who has led the initiative since its inception, reflected on the journey from humble beginnings to a state-supported program.

“It started with children just having fun. Now, 10 years later, we’re here with partnerships, education, and meaningful engagement,” he said.

The first edition even featured Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold, LAX and other upcoming artists, a testament to the growth and ambition of the program.

The celebration also featured interactive activities, educational sessions, and creative installations, including an AI-powered photo booth provided by OurKraft.

“We focus on exposing children to values, culture, and education in a way that is engaging and memorable,” Oluwatobiloba said, emphasising the importance of instilling morals and awareness from a young age. “It’s not just about fun. It’s about growing them right.”

Representing the Executive Secretary, DSVA, MrsTitilolaVivour, the Community Engagement Officer for the agency, Mr. AdeniyiOlatosinAkinde, underscored the state’s commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for every child.

“Our agency takes a holistic approach to child abuse – whether physical, emotional, sexual, or neglect,” Akinde said.

“We have robust systems, from medical checks to counselling and shelter support. We’re also deeply invested in prevention through awareness campaigns in schools, religious centres, and communities.”

He highlighted initiatives such as the King’s Club and Queen’s Club, which aim to reshape mindsets and empower children, particularly around gender roles and self-worth. These programs equip students to become ambassadors of safety and responsibility among their peers.

“Defilement is a criminal offence, and we pursue justice swiftly,” Akinde noted. “But we also provide survivors with everything they need to recover – emotionally, medically, and socially.”

A call for more sponsorship was also echoed throughout the event, with organisers noting that broader financial support would enhance experiences for children and sustain the impactful programs offered.

Ultimately, the day served as a reminder that children are not only the future but also the present, deserving of joy, protection, and opportunities to thrive.

“They are God’s heritage,” said Oluwatobiloba. “We must celebrate them, educate them, and be available to guide them.”