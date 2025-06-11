Don Pee Arts and Gallery Make Film Debut on Democracy Day

Don Pee Arts and Gallery is set to premiere its much-anticipated debut film, ‘Zarz End,’ on its official YouTube channel, Don Pee TV, in solidarity with Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration. The film will be released online on June 12, a day set aside to honour the legacy of Chief M.K.O. Abiola, presumed winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election.

‘Zarz End’ is a historical drama inspired by the October 2020 End SARS protests. It offers a compelling and artistic adaptation of real-life events that reverberated across the African continent and shook the conscience of a nation. The film has been classified 15+ by the National Film Board of Ghana, making it suitable for viewers aged 15 and above.

Through a powerful narrative lens, ‘Zarz End’ captures the raw emotions, chaos, courage, and hope that defined the End SARS movement. The film portrays the societal unrest sparked by police brutality, the outcry of Nigerian youth, and the government’s subsequent response. It aims to take viewers on a journey through those difficult days, rekindling the pain, unity, and optimism that shaped a new chapter in citizen-government relations.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Nollywood legends such as Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nkem Owoh (popularly known as Osuofia), Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, and Ejike Asiegbu. They are joined by emerging stars and digital personalities like Etinosa Idemudia, the Billionaire Prince, and Emeka Amakeze.

With its riveting storyline, socially conscious message, and high production value, ‘Zarz End’ is expected to resonate widely with audiences and spark meaningful conversations. It also marks a significant milestone for Don Pee Arts and Gallery, showcasing their commitment to using film as a tool for cultural reflection and social change.