Court Declares Ikpako Odionwere Stool Vacant in Edo

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





The Benin Customary Court in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State has declared the Odionwere (Headship) position of Ikpako Community vacant.

The court’s order followed a suit instituted by the elders on behalf of the people of Ikpako in which they sought its declaration of the position of Odionwere occupied by Mr. James Ailegboze vacant.

The claimants in the suit No. ONEACC/2/2923 also urged the court to order the defendants to account for over N71 million belonging to the village they allegedly misappropriated.

The claimants, who sued on behalf of the village included, Osamwonyi Isaac, James Ayeta, Monday Osarennotor, Clifford Osayande, John Ekhuomakhuokho and John Obasaye

The defendants included, James Allegboze, AghomwantitiGodspower, Samuel Igbineweka, Alfred Oteghile and Dubri oil Company.

The claimants in the suit said the elders and indigenes of Ikpako had unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the Odionwere because of allegations of commission of sacrilege and corruption.

They had consequently placed the Ukhure (traditional staff of office) at the Oguedion (village court) on the floor, signifying the death of the Odionwere.

The claimants had consequently approached the court to declare the Odionwere’s seat vacant at the expiration of the traditional mourning period of three years of the death of an Odionwere.

The first defendant, (Ailegboze), who however, denied the allegations urged the court to dismiss the claimants’ requests and to compel the claimants to stand the ukhure upright at the Oguedion as directed by the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

A certified copy of the judgment, signed by the three-member court presided over by its President, Mr B.E. Imohimi, granted two of the claimants’ three reliefs.

The first and second members are, Mr. D N. Iyalekhue and Mr. O C. Omoregbe.

Imohimi, who read the court’s judgment averred that they were satisfied with testimonies and exhibits presented by the plaintiffs’ witnesses as regards the vacant Odionwere’s position.

“An Ukhuresymbolises authority. It can be likened to a mace in a legislative house.

“In the case of the Benins, an Ukhure also symbolises or signifies that the occupier of the most senior position of authority in a gerontocratic setting, is alive and functioning.

“Thus, it is said that when that occupier of authority in a community dies, the ukhure is made to lie prostrate and not to function until another odionwere is installed.

“No decision taken outside the oguedion is binding as the oguedion is the seat of power and authority of the elders -in-council headed by an odionwere.”

“According to him, amongst the Benins, a variety of acts and actions can constitute atrocious or sacrilegious offences which could warrant the suspension or expulsion of an odionwere altogether.

“Such suspension usually takes various forms. It could be a general decision of the elders’ council that he is ostracised or banished for a period (called Amuomwanaburo in Benin).

“It could be in the form of not allowing him to perform certain functions such as heading committees in which monies or finances are involved.

“Not allowing him to unilaterally take decisions as he was accustomed to in the past, not allowing him to sit or preside at meetings in Oguedion.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby declare that the indefinite suspension of the first defendant by virtue of the vote of no confidence on him by members and indigenes of Ikpako community.

“And by the virtue of laying flat the Ukhure on the Oguedion by the claimants is not only perpetual but amounts to a decision of the vacancy of the seat, position and place of the odionwere of Ikpako in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo.

“And this amounts to cessation or end of the odionwereship of the first defendant over Ikpako community.”

The president further held that the failure of the defendants to produce evidence of the alleged Palace instructions and inability of any Palace functionary to give evidence and substantiate their claim in that regard was fatal to their case.

“The first to third defendants are hereby ordered to account for N7.450 million belonging to Ikpako Community being the total sum unaccounted for.

“The 4th defendant, Dubri oil Company is hereby directed and/or mandated to start paying all monies in the name of Ikpako/Ekenwan Community to the First Bank 2027881248.

“It is further ordered that in view of the sacred and indisputable facts that nature and tradition abhor vacuum.

“And in line with the authoritative, persuasive, convincing and incontrovertible opinion backed by notable Benin elders and leaders of thought concerning the customs and traditions of the Benin.

“And as expressed at page 242 3rd edition of the book titled “from birth to death compiled by Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin (Prime Minister).

“The oldest member and who is an indigene Ikpako of community automatically succeeds to the position of Odionwere after the necessary traditional ceremonies,” he held.