C-Suite Café Podcast Debuts

A new initiative envisioned to popularise mentorship and ideas-sharing is about to be introduced in Nigeria, as journalist and brand strategist, Ikem Okuhu introduces a talk show, named C-Suite Café into the African media space.

As the name suggests, C-Suite Café is a talk show that engages Africa’s top business and policy leaders in a lighthearted discussion and in an environment of camaraderie that engenders inspirational conversations that educates, motivates and lifts.

Tagged a free online MBA class by the initiator, C-Suite Café is produced in collaboration with Media Icons Africa, an experienced broadcast content services company, and is designed to bring Africans up close and personal with the most successful among them in other to teach, inspire and instill the spirits and culture of enterprise, leadership and innovation across the continent and beyond.

According to Ikem Okuhu, Chief Executive of BRANDish Media, C-Suite Café was envisioned to tap and spread the knowledge behind successful enterprises, investments and policy initiatives.

Describing the show as a lifestyle programme of African executives, Okuhu said the programme will present to Africans an opportunity to “earn free MBAs by listening to, and immersing themselves in the strategic thinking and business ethos of successful Africans.”

The conversation will highlight the life and experiences of each guest CEO, including his or her education, career paths, family, their thoughts on business, practices that inspired their breakthroughs as well as challenges and profound insights along their individual paths.

“What we want to do is to create the platform where Nigerians and Africans are brought close to the most successful people in our society to tap from their treasure troves of knowledge and insight, with a view to enabling other people to shape their pathways to the top as well,” Okuhu stated.

Continuing, he added that Africa is “blessed with changemakers who have made big differences in the worlds of business and policy. Whether we are speaking of entrepreneurs or people who have had successful careers that saw them rise from the lowest of ranks to the highest positions in companies and institutions. We need to inspire the present and the coming generations by drinking from the fountains of knowledge warehoused in our successful men and women.”

On the partnership with Media Icons Africa, owned and managed by John Upah, Okuhu said C-Suite Café hopes to leverage the company’s expertise in broadcast content production in order to give Africans top quality content that will compete with the best in the world.