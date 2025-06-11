AXA Mansard  Partners Lagos DSVA  on Violence Against Girl  Child

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard, Insurance Nigeria, and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), have announced a partnership to raise awareness and increase education about the menace of domestic violence , especially against the girl child in the country.

The partnership, coming on the backdrop of the 2025 AXA Week for Good, will feature a range of activities from both entities. The Lagos DSVA will be providing technical and expert support in leading employee training, public awareness and guiding the various school activations which will be carried out by employee volunteers of AXA Mansard.

Speaking after the partnership meeting at the office of the DSVA, Head of Marketing AXA Mansard Insurance, Olusesan Ogunyooye, said that they were impressed by the works and proactiveness of the DSVA and saw the year’s edition of the company’s annual volunteering and CSR initiative as a way to support and contribute to what the DSVA is doing.

“For us at AXA Mansard, our posture is that the future shouldn’t be at risk. And if we have to protect the future, then we must protect the children. So, building on our works against sexual and gender-based violence, we thought it fit to work with the DSVA during this edition of our annual global CSR week, AXA Week for Good”.

“We note the remarkable works that DSVA is doing in combating domestic and sexual violence in Lagos and see this partnership as an opportunity to let them know that their work is appreciated, but more importantly is working with them around this shared interest to rid our society of violence”.

Commenting on the partnership, the Executive Secretary, DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, expressed her pleasure at the collaboration, describing it as a step towards the right direction in tackling domestic and sexual violence against girls in Lagos State. She noted that partnerships with the private sector, such as this, were critical in amplifying the zero tolerance stance of the Lagos State Government against all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence. She added that DSVA remains committed to providing expert guidance and resources to ensure that the initiatives under the AXA Week for Good created a meaningful impact and contribute to the broader goal of fostering a safer and more inclusive society for all.