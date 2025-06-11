APC Insists Fubara’s Sins Won’t Be Forgiven Even if He Joins Ruling Party

•Governor yet to make any reconciliatory efforts

AdedayoAkinwale in Abuja





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said suspended governor of Rivers State, SiminalayiFubara, had yet to make any moves to mend fences with the state legislature.

APC said even though Fubara joined the ruling party, from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would not be forgiven for desecrating democratic structures in the state.

Chairman of Rivers State chapter of APC, Tony Okocha, made the assertions on Tuesday in Abuja, while addressing a press conference, dropping a hint that Fubara may not return to the governorship seat.

On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following a protracted political crisis between Fubara and his then political godfather, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NyesomWike.

Following the declaration of a state of emergency, the president suspended Fubara and the members of the state House of Assembly and appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-EteEkweIbas as sole administrator for an initial period of six months.

However, Okocha, while addressing the press conference, maintained that Fubara was yet to initiate any meaningful steps to reconcile with the duly elected lawmakers in the state.

He stated Fubara’s suspension and the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State had nothing to do with politics.

According to Okocha, “It was about his misdemeanour and he said that the president saved his job by declaring the state of emergency. Don’t forget that the Supreme Court in its judgement had said that there was no government in Rivers State.

“So, if there was no government in Rivers State, something must be done and that which happened was the declaration of the state of emergency.”

Okocha added that even if Fubara decided to join APC, “His sins cannot be forgiven because he came to our party. It is not true. He has not spoken to me. He will enter the party through the door, not the window. Not only him, there are procedures for defection to another party and if claims to be a politician, he will know that all politics is local, he will try and defect in his ward.

“From there it will come to us and my ward chairmen I have asked, nobody brought any information about him entering APC.”

Asked if he was worried about Fubara’s meeting with the president, Okocha stated, “How can I be worried that somebody visited my president. Don’t forget it is also the season for Sallah.

“Yesterday, I read somewhere that former Governor Osoba paid Sallah homage and I don’t know whether you saw the president in the company of Chief NyesomWike. So, we can’t be worried, we can’t gag the president to say you will see Mr. A, you will not see Mr. B. Perhaps, if I had made an application to see Mr, President, I would have been there with my team.”

When asked if there were reconciliatory moves in the state, Okocha said he was not aware of any.

He stated, “I’m not a prophet of doom, I can only say to you with the benefit of knowledge that I am not aware of any reconciliatory move.

“No reconciliation is going on; is it going to talk to Mr. President? But Mr. President has said go and make peace. No attempt at that. I am not aware of any reconciliatory moves by Fubara and his team.”