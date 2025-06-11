AAU Alumni Seeks Funds for Computerised Exams, Record Building

The Global President of the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association (AAUA), Ekpoma, Edo State, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian, stated that plans have been concluded to raise funds for the completion of the university’s examination and record computerised building.

He said that the event will be held in Asaba, Delta State, on November 1.

In a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the association’s 4th annual lecture series and dinner, in honour of its national executive council members at the Edo House Building in Abuja, he said the times demand that the institution transition its examinations and records to digital platforms.

Omozeghian stated that the exams and record building project, which alumni from across the world are sponsoring, will use the Asaba NEC meeting to raise funds to complete the building, which is at an advanced stage.

Excited at the stage of work on the building, he said, “We’re trying to digitise most of these things so that we don’t have issues of missing files or things that have to do with paper.

“All these things are going to go into a system that you can access your results, transcripts or your certificates from just the press of your fingers from the centre of your sitting room from anywhere in the world.”

The Chairman of the annual lecture series, Mr. Festus Eguaoje, an alumnus, stated that the theme of the lecture, ‘The Role and Contributions of Alumni Association in Nation Building and Development,’ is both timely and compelling.

Eguaoje noted that every alumnus is expected to reflect on the power of collective action and shared responsibility, adding that as alumni members, “we are not only the imprint of our time at Ambrose Alli University but also a duty to invest in the future of our alma mater, our communities and our nation”.

He added, “We are honoured to have Justice Godwin Iheabunike as keynote speaker, a proud alumnus of this great institution whose career exemplifies the values of excellence, service and leadership.”

Eguaoje urged members to look forward to his insights on how alumni networks can transcend retrospective nostalgia to become engines of national progress.

He said the lecture series is more than an event but a call to action.

“It is a reminder that beyond our personal achievements lies a shared heritage and a shared responsibility,” said Eguaoje. “Whether through mentorship, philanthropy, professional collaboration or advocacy, alumni associations are uniquely positioned to be catalysts for development, linking the past with the future and vision with impact.”