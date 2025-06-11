A STEP AHEAD OF CHALLENGERS

President Bola Tinubu is a statesman, reckons GBOYEGA AMOBOYE

President Bola Tinubu is a man of history. In politics, he is as skillful as Charles Talleyrand, the French Foreign Minister at the Congress of Vienna in 1915 and as smart as Metternich, the Austrian Foreign Minister at the same Congress. Though France was vanquished, Talleyrand was able to play the victorious European countries that defeated Napoleon against each other to the advantage of France. Where Napoleon Bonaparte has failed, Tinubu has succeeded. Any wonder he is always a step ahead of his challengers including Baba Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, the overbearing Ebora Owu. He outsmarted Obasanjo in the battle for the control of Lagos State in 2003.

To Obasanjo’s suprise Tinubu became the first Yoruba he could not stop from becoming President. He had stopped the great Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1979 and said Abiola was not the expected Messiah after the annulment of the June 12 1993 Presidential election. Obasanjo tried in vain the “Orubebe formula” to get the election of President Tinubu annulled in 2023.

As destiny would have it President Tinubu has become the undisputed champion in the running battle between him and Obasanjo. It may be inadvertently, the President proves that a new Sheriff is in town. He reverted to the old National Anthem rested by then Obasanjo before leaving office as Head of State in 1979.

Baba is fond of renaming National monuments as if the masquerade is to blame and not the face behind it. For instance, he changed the logo of the Nigerian Airways from a flying Elephant to Eagle. In the first Republic, Nigeria operated a less expensive parliamentary system. But was replaced with the presidential system of today. Perhaps with a new Sheriff it may be goodbye to Egypt soon.

A skilful politician per excellence, President Bola Tinubu is likely conversant with “Owe Akala, Oju a t’urari,” meaning the proverb of Akala, destiny may bring us together again. Many of us might have read the popular Alawiye by J.F. Odunjo in our primary school days.

Akala is a bird. When caught in a hunter’s snare, it pleaded with the hunter to spare its life because destiny might bring them together again. Indeed the future came too soon when it was only Akala that could save the life of the hunter.

Where political shylocks would demand a pound of flesh, President Tinubu remembers ‘owe Akala’. Statesman, is a word often abused. The press in particular is guilty of labeling anybody a statesman even if devoid of credibility. Statesmanship should be associated with nobility. President Bola Tinubu demonstrated nobility by ordering the reopening temporarily, the PDP secretariat along with others, shut down by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom for non payment of tenement rates. While as expected some opponents of PDP might be rejoicing over it’s travail, the President demonstrated statesmanship. All his political career, the President has never been found wanting in humanity.

He was as good as becoming the President of the Senate in 1992 but conceded it to the North and settled for Senate Leadership even though President Babangida was from the north.

In the course of the race for the APC Presidential Primaries in 2023, even when it became obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari was against his candidacy, Bola Tinubu remained unperturbed. He focused on the ball when it should have been pay back time having helped Buhari to power in 2015.

However if Buhari had forgotten the past, many other political associates never did. Party stalwarts including governors defied Buhari to stand with Tinubu. This is where he succeeded, where Napoleon failed. Napoleon once cartooned as the butcher of Europe, never spared his victims. But he never read Alawiye so he was not conversant with Owe Akala. It was therefore an opportunity for eight European countries to unite against him at the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815 where France was defeated and Napoleon sent out of history, where Tinubu is finding allies even in his ‘grateful enemies’.

In Israel, we were shown the house of the ‘bonus lastrus, good thief’ as the thief on the right hand side of Jesus at crucifixion is called. So there are equally good enemies.

The gale of defections to the APC from other political parties is a demonstration of appreciation and trust reposed in the President. This does not mean it would lead to one party system.The Peoples Democratic Party is too strong to die just yet, but would remain a god with a foot of clay.

While his predecessors from Ibrahim Babangida held on to funds raked in from fuel subsidy withdrawals, Tinubu shares the money monthly among states and local governments to enable them develop their people and alleviate poverty. Unfortunately many state governments are yet to cope with the expectations of the President for an even development of the country.

Obviously defectors to APC might have realised that more time is required to build a nation where other political opponents are clamouring for a change of government after two years out of four in the first instance. While some critics may be eager to quote development in Singapore under President Lee Kuan Yew they have failed to note that it took him 31 years to build a country of just 5.7m people.

As one congratulates Mr. President on the halfway journey, it is two years down, two up and the future belongs to the Almighty.

Amoboye writes from Lagos