2025 UTME: Caleb Group of Schools Commends Students for Impressive Performance 

The Caleb Group of Schools says its resolve to provide quality education that emphasises moral formation has paid off, as evidenced by the performance of its students in the recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

This was disclosed in a statement by Prof. Elvis Otobo, the spokesperson for the founder and Proprietor of the Group of Schools and University, Dr. Oladega Adebogun.

Otobo stated that 24 students of the school scored between 301 and 366 out of a total mark of 400, which he described as an impressive 91.5 per cent.

He added that 39 others secured marks ranging from 268 to 299, representing 74.75 per cent.

“To this end, therefore, I would like to state that we at the Caleb Group of Schools proudly celebrate this outstanding performance of our students in the recently conducted 2025 UTME.

“This record-breaking performance is a testament to the long-standing tradition of academic excellence at Caleb Group of Schools, an institution renowned for strong moral principles and disciplined approach,” said the statement.

It noted that since its inception in 1986, the founder “has consistently provided a nurturing and competitive learning environment that primes students for success, not only academically, but also in character development.

“The mission at the Caleb Group of Schools goes beyond academic instruction. Our resolve is to offer quality education that emphasises moral formation and the instillation of core values such as godliness, self-discipline, and responsibility,” added the statement.

Otobo noted that these qualities are essential to thrive in today’s globalised world and are reflected in the school’s comprehensive programmes, designed to foster intellectual growth and the development of well-rounded individuals.

“The management extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates and reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence in education.

“We remain steadfast in our vision of shaping future leaders who are equipped to make impactful contributions to society,” he added.