Tinubu’s Aide on Public Affairs Resigns, Alleges Plot to Make Nation One-Party State

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, AliyuAudu, has officially resigned from his position, citing concerns over an emerging attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Audu’s resignation, which took immediate effect, was tendered via a letter dated June 8, 2025, submitted through Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to Audu, while he continues to support ongoing economic reforms championed by the Tinubu government, he cannot, in good conscience, remain in an administration that is stifling the country’s democratic space.

“I am not defecting to the PDP or any other opposition party,” Audu clarified, stating, “But I also cannot lend my name to efforts that seem determined to crush alternative political voices.”

The former presidential aide lamented what he described as troubling political realignments and decisions that appeared aimed at consolidating power within a single dominant party.

He argued that such moves ran contrary to Nigeria’s democratic principles and could potentially roll back decades of political progress.

“True leadership,” he stated, “encourages the free contest of ideas, diversity of thought, and a fair playing field for all political actors — not the silencing or weakening of opposition.”

While reiterating that his resignation was not an act of rebellion, Audu described it as a necessary step driven by a sense of duty and moral responsibility.

He warned that Nigeria’s history had repeatedly shown the dangers of narrowing its political space, and insisted that current trends must be reversed for democracy to thrive.

Despite stepping down from office, Auduemphasised that he remained committed to contributing to the national discourse and political debates, even from outside the corridors of power.