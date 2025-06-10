Tinubu Directs MDAs To Henceforth Pay For Use Of Abuja International Conference Centre 

* Reaffirms his govt’s commitment to revamp Nigeria’s infrastructure across key sectors

* Officially reopens the renovated centre

* Wike names facility after president

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday reopened the renovated International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja with a charge on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to pay for the use of the facility to ensure its upkeep and long-term sustainability.

At the event, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike announced renaming the centre, which opened in 1991, as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

Recalling his previous visit to the centre during the 2024 ECOWAS Parliament conference, President Tinubu recounted his shock at its poor state.

According to him, “When I attended the ECOWAS Parliament conference, the environment was dirty, disorganised and uninhabitable. I turned to Mr. Wike and said ‘This Conference Centre does not reflect who we are. Have we sunk this low?’ He replied, ‘No, bear with us. We will do whatever we can to transform the place.’ Today, I am very happy.

“The International Conference Centre is part of our country’s larger vision to become a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and other thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our ‘Nigeria First’ principle.”

He praised Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, the original contractor, for delivering a high-quality renovation, adding that the quality reflects what Julius Berger has been known for in this country for years.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu further assured Nigerians of his administration’s determination to revitalise infrastructure across key sectors, including transportation, healthcare, education, energy, and urban development.

The president, who undertook a guided tour of the centre, commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike, for completing the renovation within one year of the centre’s closure.

Applauding Wike for his vision and execution, President Tinubu said: “Do not pay attention to the busybodies and bystanders. Whatever they say, continue your good work. You are a transformational leader with foresight, vision and determination.

“You are a transformational leader. You have the foresight, the vision and determination to succeed. Thank you very much.”

Also speaking, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the FCT Administration for naming halls at the centre after the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He hailed the collaborative spirit between the executive, legislature and judiciary under President Tinubu’s leadership.

On his part, Wike said the FCT transformed the facility within eight months after the president’s directive.

“Mr. President, this transformation would not have been possible without your leadership. Many presidents have come here, but none said this was not what Nigeria needed because they lacked your courage and vision,” he said.

The FCT Minister stressed the need for financial discipline in maintaining the newly upgraded facility.

“Whether you are a ministry or an agency, you must pay something to use this facility. That is the only way we can sustain it. No such thing as ‘my brother’ or ‘my sister’ wants to use it for a wedding. If you want to use a beautiful place like this, you must pay something,” he stressed.