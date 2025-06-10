This Week In Tech

Tech Top 5 News

FBI Arrests Nigerian Coder for Allegedly Defrauding U.S. Agencies of $1.3m

A Nigerian, Sapphire Egemasi, has been arrested by the FBI for her alleged role in a $1.3 million cyber fraud scheme. Egemasi, 28, known for her glamorous social media lifestyle, now faces up to 20 years in a U.S. prison. She was arrested arrest on April 10 in the Bronx, New York.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Egemasi was part of a syndicate that defrauded American government agencies from 2021 to 2023. Working closely with Ghanaian ringleader Samuel KwadwoOsei, she allegedly created fake websites mimicking U.S. government portals. These clones captured login credentials used to reroute funds into fraudulent bank accounts, such as the $965,000 redirected from the city of Kentucky and $330,000 funnelled through a masked Bank of America account.

The FBI alleged that Egemasi helped launder the stolen funds using both domestic and international accounts. Her extravagant lifestyle, featuring luxury vacations, designer outfits, and flashy gadgets, was displayed on Instagram and LinkedIn.

To cover her tracks, she claimed to have interned at global companies like BP and Zara. Authorities now say those claims were fabricated and used to justify wealth acquired through cybercrime.

Egemasi is currently in federal custody in Lexington, Kentucky, alongside her Ghanaian co-defendants. She faces multiple charges, including internet fraud and money laundering. U.S. prosecutors confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with more indictments expected.

Airtel Nigeria Strengthens Fraud Prevention After N104m NCC Sanction

Airtel Nigeria has pledged to double down on fraud prevention and regulatory compliance following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s imposition of a N104 million ($70,000) fine for SIM registration violations. The telecommunications giant described the enforcement not as punitive but as an opportunity to improve systems and better protect customers from fraud.

The NCC detailed four infractions, including the use of 198 unauthorized devices for 8,275 SIM registrations outside verified Airtel shops and the premature activation of 63 phone numbers. Further breaches involved 407 fraudulent SIM registrations linked to multiple National Identification Numbers (NINs) and SIM activations conducted between midnight and 6 a.m., all violating Nigeria’s 2022 Registration of Communications Subscribers Regulations.

In response, Airtel stated that it appreciated the NCC’s oversight and would continue to strengthen its compliance measures. The firm reaffirmed its partnership with the Commission and said it had begun implementing additional safeguards, including real-time fraud detection tools powered by artificial intelligence.

Among its latest efforts is the AI Spam Alert Service, which flagged 9.6 million spam SMS messages between March and May 2025. Available to all subscribers, including feature phone users, the service helps prevent potential scams and emotional harm.

Airtel also stated that it is increasing investments in network quality, security infrastructure, and 5G expansion to stay ahead of the growing cybersecurity threats.

Netflix Hikes Subscription Fees in Nigeria Again

Nigerians are facing higher entertainment costs yet again as Netflix increased subscription fees for the third time in under a year. This marks the streaming giant’s first price hike of 2025, adding pressure to households already burdened by surging inflation and a weakened naira.

The new pricing structure sees the Premium plan rise to N8,500 from N7,000, while the Standard plan jumps from N5,500 to N6,500. Basic subscriptions are now N4,000, up from N3,500, and the Mobile plan climbs to N2,500 from N2,200. Netflix has not issued an official statement regarding the changes.

The increase follows two earlier hikes in April and July 2024, contributing to a broader trend of price surges across digital and telecom services. MultiChoice, which operates DStv and GOtv, announced similar increases this March, raising DStv Premium from N37,000 to N44,500 and Compact Plus from N25,000 to N30,000.

Nigeria Begins Nationwide Search for Tech Startups for GITEX 2025

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched a nationwide startup search across all six geopolitical zones, aiming to discover high-potential startups for the upcoming GITEX Nigeria 2025.

The initiative, tagged the GITEX Nigeria 2025 Regional Roadshow, will run from June to August 2025 in Lagos, Enugu, AkwaIbom, Abuja, Gombe, and Kano.

According to NITDA’s Director-General, KashifuInuwaAbdullahi, the roadshow is a strategic move to “uncover, engage, and spotlight the most promising startups from every corner of the country.” The selected startups will represent their regions at the national innovation festival, taking place in Abuja from September 1 to 4.

Startups operating in key sectors, including health tech, agritech, fintech, artificial intelligence, edtech, climate tech, and creative tech, are eligible to apply.

NITDA stated that applicants must be early- or growth-stage companies either registered with Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) or currently undergoing registration. The call for applications is open and fully digital via a self-nomination form on the official platform.

Winners from each zone will be sponsored to exhibit at the GITEX Nigeria 2025 Startup Festival. They will pitch live before a jury of investors, ecosystem leaders, and policymakers.

“This is your chance to pitch your solution and earn a spot at Nigeria’s largest innovation showcase,” NITDA said in a public announcement. Selected startups will also be fast-tracked into the exhibitor pipeline for GITEX Global in Dubai.

Beyond exhibition space, participants gain access to networking opportunities with local innovation hubs, venture capitalists, and government representatives.

GITEX Nigeria mirrors the highly influential Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) in Dubai, which has attracted global attention since 1981. Following years of Nigeria’s successful participation in GITEX Global, the country established its localized version to strengthen its tech ecosystem.

PalmPay Seeks $100m Funding, Plans Six-nation Expansion

PalmPay is targeting $100 million in Series B funding to fuel its rapid expansion across Africa and Asia.

The digital fintech company, which has already raised $140 million from investors including Transsion and MediaTek, is negotiating between $50 million and $100 million in this new round. While PalmPay has not disclosed its current valuation, it was considered a unicorn—worth close to $1 billion—as far back as 2021.

The new funding is expected to support PalmPay’s push into markets like South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, and Tanzania. This will bring its operations to six African countries, building on earlier entries into Ghana and Kenya.

A spokesperson declined to comment on how much has been secured so far or the exact allocation of funds, but the company’s roadmap signals a broader international play.

PalmPay’s momentum is built on strong numbers. It now processes 15 million daily transactions, with a user base exceeding 35 million registered customers. Most notably, the company is now profitable, an achievement that distinguishes it from many fintech rivals still struggling to break even.

PalmPay aims to become a pan-African super-app spanning payments, credit, and mobile banking.

The upcoming funding round may be the final boost it needs to solidify this ambition and challenge the likes of OPay, Moniepoint, and FairMoney, all of which are battling for dominance in Nigeria’s booming financial services market. For users, the firm’s growth means better services, broader coverage, and potentially lower fees in a sector known for stiff transaction costs and patchy service.

Tech Personality of The Week

Charles Majomi: Bridging Crypto, Climate, and Community in Nigeria

This week’s tech personality is Charles Majomi.

Majomi, a veteran in energy transition and policy advisory, is at the forefront of a bold transformation in Nigeria’s energy sector. As co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Green Flare Holdings, he is tackling one of the country’s most persistent environmental problems—gas flaring—by turning it into a powerful engine for clean energy and digital innovation.

With about 20 years of experience, including stints with USAID and The Nextier Group, Majomi is now channelling his expertise into a visionary mission: converting flare gas into electricity to power data centres. Starting with Bitcoin mining operations, his long-term goal is to support artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure.

The vision is both green and lucrative. Nigeria burns off nearly one billion standard cubic feet of gas every day—enough to generate up to nine gigawatts of electricity. Through Green Flare’s model, that wasted gas becomes a valuable resource. Their first three mining sites in the Niger Delta are expected to produce a combined 53 megawatts, with costs per Bitcoin ranging from $5,000 to $12,000—well below the global average.

Majomi sees this not just as an energy solution but as a billion-dollar opportunity for Nigeria. By reducing emissions and leveraging wasted gas, the country can create a new digital economy rooted in sustainability.

Majomi envisions a future where flare gas powers not only crypto mining but also Africa’s next-generation computing infrastructure. As global demand for AI and cloud services surges, he aims to provide Nigeria with clean, affordable energy, positioning the country as a hub for climate-smart computing on the continent and serving tech giants like Amazon and Google.