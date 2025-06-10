Steel Minister Restates Tinubu’s Determination to Deliver Dividends of Democracy

Ibrahim Oyewalein Lokoja





The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has reiterated the commitment and determination of President Bola Tinubu to resolve Nigeria’s pressing challenges, grow the economy, improve the welfare of citizens and deliver dividends of democracy across the country.

Audu, disclosed this while speaking to his constituents during a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his country home in Ogbonicha, Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi State, yesterday

The session was aimed at highlighting the achievements of President Bola Tinubu and mobilising grassroots support for his re-election bid in 2027.

Addressing his constituents, Audu highlighted the bold reforms and developmental strides of the Tinubu-led administration over the past two years, emphasising the President’s determination to resolve Nigeria’s pressing challenges, grow the economy, improve the welfare of citizens, and deliver dividends of democracy across the country.

He noted that the impact of the “Renewed Hope” agenda was already being felt at the grassroots, citing examples such as the recent drop in the prices of some staple foods.

The Minister urged constituents to remain optimistic and expect even greater progress in the coming years, particularly with Tinubu’s re-election.

“In just two years, Mr. President has shown strong political will and commitment to transform Nigeria. State FAAC allocations have increased significantly, and Kogi State has directly benefitted from this boost,” Audu stated.

On developments within the steel sector, the Minister reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

He revealed that the current administration under his leadership signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of the plant and was also extending the search for private investors to China, which marks a significant step forward towards its resuscitation.

“The gathering is to have a meeting with my constituents to update and brief them on the performance of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the past two years. The president has performed tremendously. So, I came to my constituents to brief them.

“And as you can see, they are extremely delighted with the feedback they got. The employment opportunities Mr. President has created most of the job opportunities, they are feeling the impact of Mr. President.

“And I am confident that when we get to 2027, we will deliver the votes en masse to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu is Kogi, and Kogi is Tinubu. That is why Mr. President appointed me as a Minister of the Federal Republic from Kogi State to oversee the rehabilitation of Ajaokuta.

“We are doing a tremendous job. The journey has started, and we will be able to turn Ajaokuta and deliver results very quickly,” Prince Audu said.

In his remarks, Mr. Joshua Onoja, State Secretary of the APC, commended the Minister for convening the session and reaffirmed the party’s total support for the re-election of President Tinubu. He assured that the Kogi APC remains united and committed to President Tinubu’s success.