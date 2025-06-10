PDP: Wike, G5, Others Insist on Zoning of Presidential Ticket to South

OlawaleAjimotokanin Abuja





Eminent stakeholders and concerned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 36 states of the federation have resolved that in the spirit of fairness, inclusion, federal character principle and respect for the party’s constitution, the opposition party should zone the presidential ticket to the South in the 2027 elections.

The resolution was the major decision contained in the communique after the stakeholders met at the official residence of FCT Minister, NyesomWike, in Abuja to discuss the state of affairs of the party.

They maintained that coming after eight unbroken years of a northern presidency under MuhammaduBuhari, it will reinforce internal democracy, equity and justice within the ranks of the party.

Wike read the communique after the marathon meeting attended by former G5 governors, IfeanyiUguanyi of Enugu, Samuel Ortom of Benue and OkezieIkpeazu of Abia and former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, some serving and former federal and state lawmakers, as well as zonal and state party executives, among others.

Wike said the stakeholders also agreed to stem the party’s inexorable drift towards extinction without further delay by agreeing to respect the judgment of the Supreme Court by reaffirming Senator Sam Anyanwu as the duly elected and substantive National Secretary of the party.

The stakeholders resolved that as enshrined in the party’s constitution, only Anyanwucan issue notices of meeting of the National Convention, National Executive Committee (NEC), National Caucus and the National Working Committee (NWC).

They declared that all notices not issued by him and actions founded on them, including correspondences to INEC should be regarded as null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

To give effect to this, they demanded that the Acting National Chairman and the National Secretary must jointly issue a notice to INEC with an attached agenda for the National Executive Committee meeting of the party being the only pathway to abide by extant laws.

“We, the stakeholders reiterate our commitment to our great party and urge all members to uphold the rule of law, respect constitutional mandate, resist all machinations aimed at destabilising the party and support the efforts of the National Reconciliation Committee headed by His Excellency, Senator BukolaSaraki,” the communique stated.

The stakeholders ascribed the seemingly intractable crisis in the party to the inexplicable refusal of a few to adhere to the party Constitution, with particular reference to Section 36(1)(a)(b) and (c), Sections 47(3)(5) and 48(1)(i) and the definitive Supreme Court Judgment regarding the position of the office of the National Secretary of the party.

They also expressed concern that the party was teetering on an inevitable path to self-annihilation, if immediate steps were not taken to rein in the desperate, divisive and selfish tendencies that brought it its knees in the lead up to the 2023 election.

According to them, the divisive tendencies, unfortunately, have found expression in the conduct of certain interests within the ranks of the party both at NEC, NWC and Board of Trustees levels.

Earlier, when he met with the group ,Wike appealed to PDP members not allow ego and greed destroy the party.

Wike, who praised the G5, crediting it for stabilising the country with some decisions it took.

Reinforcing that the party constitution be respected, the FCT minister also queried the fixation on the position of national secretary.

According to him, Taraba State Governor, AgbuKefas, was the chairman of the party in the state, but did not resign before contesting for governorship, only going back to resign after winning the election.

He also said the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also contested for the Kebbi State governorship and that he retained his seat even after losing the election.

Wike described the G5 and the concerned stakeholders as individuals, who had always believed in the survival of the party.

“Let us not allow greed, let us not allow ego to kill out party. All of you here are those who are committed to the survival of our party not just on TV talking or on the newspapers talking but committed to the party at the various levels.

“Today, this country is stabilised because of the activities of the G5 governors. You may like us, you may hate us. The truth of the matter is if G5 did not take the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis.

“It doesn’t matter who the beneficiary was but the right thing had to be done and we still stand by that decision.

“If the party had listened to what we said, we won’t have been where we are today and we have continued to sound it to the party, let the constitution of the party and of the country be respected.

“That, as an opposition party, we cannot continue to act with impunity. No opposition party acts with impunity. Ours is to continue to placate people and bring them together, not to say that they should go to hell,” Wike said.

Also, Ortom said President Bola Tinuburecognised that the country couldn’t be a one-party state which informed why he appointed Wike into a very sensitive position as the FCT minister.

He challenged any dissenter to tell Nigerians whoever has contributed to the growth of the PDP more than Wike.

“For whatever reason, PDP made a lot of mistakes and we are where we are today,” Ortom said.