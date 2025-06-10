Osun Guber: APC National Secretary Denies Courting Aregbesola for Reconciliation 

A leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Senator Ajibola Basiru, yesterday strongly denied the claims that he is courting former state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, for reconciliation to support his gubernatorial aspiration, as well as the criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent visit of Governor Ademola Adeleke and his family to the president.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the campaign’s spokesperson, Prof. Sulieman Ajala, he noted that Basiru remains respectful and loyal to President Tinubu, and would never be part of any plan to disrespect or denigrate the president.

The statement noted that Senator Ajibola Basiru Campaign Organisation has strongly dissociated itself from a recent publication not (THISDAY) titled: ‘Osun 2026: APC Crisis Deepens as Basiru, Oyebamiji allegedly court Aregbesola’.

The organisation described the report as false and purely a figment of the writer’s imagination, saying the buildup to the Osun State 2026 governorship election has given rise to many fabricated stories and baseless allegations aimed at tarnishing the image of Senator Basiru.

According to the statement, “The APC national secretary firmly refutes this false claim,” stating that firstly, the Osun APC is not in any crisis whatsoever. “It is on record that Basiru never made any comments about the said visit, as he believes Governor Ademola Adeleke can see the president as he so desires both on official and private matters and he was not even privy to the discussions that took place during the meeting, as such, he cannot air his opinions.

“As a lawyer of reputable integrity, he would not join the foray of speculations, political gossips, and innuendos that have enveloped the social media space by political toddlers,” he stated.

The statement also emphasized that no member of his campaign organisation is connected to such views, and the group operates with discipline, steering clear of insults or disrespect towards anyone, especially the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Dr. Basiru strongly believes in the core principles of the APC and acknowledges that power comes only from God and through the guidance of the party’s leadership. He has maintained a loyal and respectful relationship with President Tinubu for over two decades as a father and mentor. He is a man of firm ideals and unwavering commitment to the progressive cause.

“Dr. Basiru would never engage in any act, including making overtures, sending emissaries, or building an unholy alliance with Rauf Aregbesola, who is no longer a member of our party, APC. Basiru said he has not been in personal or political contact with Aregbesola since 2021.

“Basiru never did and will not do so as a matter of principle and conviction to any person or group with political interest diametrically opposed to that of President Bola Tinubu. He would not undermine the reputation of the president as his contributions to strengthening the APC, both in Osun State and nationally, have earned him respect within the party structure,” Ajala said.

The statement added: “I categorically and unequivocally debunk all these allegations in their entirety. They are false, baseless, unfounded, and clearly part of a coordinated smear campaign.

“Dr. Ajibola Basiru warns individuals spreading these malicious and seditious lies to desist immediately. Basiru remains focused on serving the party and the people, and he will continue to uphold the values of loyalty, humility, and integrity.”