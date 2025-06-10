NRC: Warri-Itakpe Rail Corridor Remains Safe, Operational, Extends Special Eid Train Operations with Extra Trips

Sunday Okobi





The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor is safe and operational.

Meanwhile, for official updates and travel advisories, NRC encouraged passengers to rely only on verified NRC communication channels.

However, the corporation, in a statement issued by the acting Deputy Director Public Relations, CallistusUnyimadu, yesterday, said it has been drawn to a widely circulated social media message warning the public to avoid train travel, particularly along the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor.

“The message, accompanied by a short video showing removed rail clips, falsely claims that rail transport is currently unsafe and urges passengers to cancel travel plans.

“We wish to categorically state that this information is misleading and unfounded.

“The identified incident involving the temporary removal of some rail clips at a specific location on the corridor was promptly detected during routine inspection and was immediately rectified by our maintenance team.

“All necessary safety and operational protocols were strictly followed to ensure that no threat was posed to passengers or the integrity of the train operations. Indeed, the Warri-Itakpe train (WITS) has successfully passed through the affected section without any incident, further confirming the safety of the route.”

The NRC, therefore, expressed commitment to the highest standards of safety and security in all its operations.

It added: “Our tracks and rolling stock are under constant surveillance and maintenance, and our personnel are fully equipped to address any issues that may arise in real time.

“We therefore urge the public to disregard the viral message and continue to use our train services with full confidence. Any attempt to spread fear or discourage the use of rail transport undermines the progress being made in the sector and should be condemned.

“Train services on the Warri-Itakpe corridors and all other NRC corridors remain safe, reliable, and fully operational.

Meanwhile, in response to the exceptional surge in passengers’ turnout during the Eid- el- Kabir celebrations, the NRC operated additional special train services across its major standard gauge corridors on June 9, 2025.

This follows the success of earlier special trips on June 5, “which witnessed full bookings and high commuter traffic. The extra trips ease return travel for festive travelers heading back to their destinations.

To manage the continued high demand on the Abuja-Kaduna corridors, NRC stated that it would extend its full six-trip daily schedule originally applicable from Friday to Monday, to Tuesday, June 11, 2025.

According to Dr. KayodeOpeifa, Managing Director of NRC, the move reflects the corporation’s responsiveness to public needs and dedication to delivering efficient, safe, and timely rail services.

“We are pleased with the public’s response to our special services. These additional trips are part of our commitment to meeting the growing demand for rail mobility,” he stated.

NRC, therefore, advised all passengers to arrive early for security screening and boarding as train departures are strictly on schedule. Passengers were also reminded to complete their online bookings in advance.