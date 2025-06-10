  • Tuesday, 10th June, 2025

NIMC Commences NIN Enrollment at Ward Level Nationwide

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbodein Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that all is ready for the commencement of enrollment into the National Identification Numbers (NINs) at ward level across the country.

This is in furtherance of NIMC’s plan, which has registered no fewer than 120 million Nigerians and given NINs to them, to get all Nigerians enrolled before the end of this year, 2025.

The Commission in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. KayodeAdegoke, on Monday, said: “NIMC is set to commence ward-level enrollment across the country, a key component of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen the National Identity System.

NIMC DG/CEO, Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has emphasized that the Commission aims to work with strategic partners to enroll and issue NINs to all Nigerians and legal residents in every ward, ensuring no one is left out.

Meanwhile, the Commission has successfully enrolled and issued National Identification Numbers (NINs) to 59,786 inmates across correctional centres in the country, in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to ensure inclusivity.

Adegoke said: “This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to enroll all Nigerians and legal residents.”

He noted that: “To date, 74% of inmates have been enrolled and issued NINs, with the remaining inmates to be enrolled in the ongoing inmate enrollment.

“NIMC appreciates the support of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. OlubunmiTunji-Ojo, the Comptroller-General, Mr. NwakucheNdidi, and the NCoS management and staff.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.