NIMC Commences NIN Enrollment at Ward Level Nationwide

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that all is ready for the commencement of enrollment into the National Identification Numbers (NINs) at ward level across the country.

This is in furtherance of NIMC’s plan, which has registered no fewer than 120 million Nigerians and given NINs to them, to get all Nigerians enrolled before the end of this year, 2025.

The Commission in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. KayodeAdegoke, on Monday, said: “NIMC is set to commence ward-level enrollment across the country, a key component of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen the National Identity System.

NIMC DG/CEO, Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has emphasized that the Commission aims to work with strategic partners to enroll and issue NINs to all Nigerians and legal residents in every ward, ensuring no one is left out.

Meanwhile, the Commission has successfully enrolled and issued National Identification Numbers (NINs) to 59,786 inmates across correctional centres in the country, in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to ensure inclusivity.

Adegoke said: “This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to enroll all Nigerians and legal residents.”

He noted that: “To date, 74% of inmates have been enrolled and issued NINs, with the remaining inmates to be enrolled in the ongoing inmate enrollment.

“NIMC appreciates the support of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. OlubunmiTunji-Ojo, the Comptroller-General, Mr. NwakucheNdidi, and the NCoS management and staff.”