NCC Inaugurates State-of-the-art ICT Park At UI

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art ICT Park at the University of Ibadan (UI).

NCC’s Executive Vice-Chairman, Dr. Aminu Waida, while speaking at the inauguration, said the ICT Park is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, adding that the facility is poised to become a powerhouse for innovation, research and entrepreneurship in the South-west region.

Maida, who was represented by the Commission’s Head of Technical Standards, Mr. Abraham Osadami, described the ICT Park as a “one-stop hub for innovation”, designed to support emerging technologies and foster a new wave of digital solutions tailored towards Nigeria’s unique needs.

While reflecting on the national significance of the project, he said: “Having passed through the Great Wall 32 years ago, this moment represents the fulfillment of a national assignment.

“The ICT Park is part of a broader initiative, six flagship digital infrastructure projects executed across the country to foster innovation and strengthen research capabilities.”

He explained that the choice of UI was deliberate, owing to its historic leadership in education and research.

According to him, “UI is not only Nigeria’s oldest university; it is a launchpad of ideas. This campus represents more than a place of learning—whatever begins here has the power to initiate real change in society.

“This facility is designed to facilitate the development and deployment of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things. It will serve as an incubation centre for homegrown solutions capable of driving economic growth, social transformation and inclusive development.

“It is equipped with high-capacity computers, an intelligent networking system, a multipurpose hall, and collaborative workspaces, all designed to align with the evolving demands of research and innovation in a digital economy.

“We urge students, faculty, political leaders, and the broader Oyo community to treat this facility as a shared legacy. One that must be preserved, used meaningfully, and expanded upon. This is not just a building; it’s a spark for a digital revolution.”

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, described the inauguration as a defining moment for the university.

He said: “This ICT Park is a beacon of progress, a transformative gift to Nigeria’s premier university. We deeply appreciate the foresight and extraordinary generosity of the NCC.

“This facility will bridge the digital divide, revolutionize teaching and learning, and provide a collaborative environment needed to tackle global challenges.

“The world is undergoing a digital industrial revolution, and UI recognizes its critical role in preparing the future. This aligns perfectly with the university’s vision to foster innovation, empower entrepreneurship, and provide smart campus technologies. This investment is not just in UI, it is in Nigeria’s future.”

The newly inaugurated facility features a 100-seat main hall, five ICT hub halls, a 24-seater lounge with eight dual-computer workstations, multiple collaborative workspaces and administrative offices.

It is also equipped with high-capacity computing systems, intelligent networking tools and incubation centres, aimed at supporting homegrown technological innovations.