NAF Airstrikes Destroy Terrorist Training Site in Chad, Foil Attacks on Marte, Others

•Troops kill another terrorist kingpin, Malam Jidda, scores of others in Yobe

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai destroyed a terrorist training camp in the Lake Chad Region during an air interdiction.

NAF also stressed that the air interdiction thwarted planned terrorist attacks on Marte and Monguno communities in Borno State.

It said the operations were in addition to the destruction of key logistics infrastructure, including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.

In another development, the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in a renewed offensive against Boko Haram terrorists, with close air support from the Air Component, killed another Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist kingpin, Malam Jidda, in Ngazalgana, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, the Nigerian Army said.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore EhimenEjodame, in a statement, said disclosed the latest developments.

Ejodame stated, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has sustained its momentum in the fight against terrorism with a successful air interdiction mission targeting a major terrorist enclave, also used as a training ground, in BukarMeram, on the southern flank of the Lake Chad region, Borno State.

“Conducted on 9 June 2025, the operation, which followed credible intelligence, resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists, as well as the destruction of key logistics infrastructure, including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.

Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the strike effectively disrupted imminent threats posed to the communities of Marte and Monguno, reinforcing NAF’s proactive posture in safeguarding civilian populations and critical territories.”

The statement said NAF remained resolute in its mandate to protect the sovereignty of the country and ensure lasting peace and security across the North-east and beyond.

On its part, the Nigerian Army disclosed that scores of terrorists were killed in the Timbuktu Triangle during a coordinated air and land operation.

Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, gave the update in a statement.

Kovangiya said the terrorist commander, who was said to be the Ameer of Ngorgore and Malumti villages, met his waterloo alongside other terrorists during a coordinated ground and air operation launched by OPHK on June 9.

He stated, “During the operations in Ngazalgana, troops came into contact with the terrorists, subduing them with superior firepower, resulting in the killing of Malam Jidda, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also, while on a snap ambush from another front into the Timbuktu Triangle, came into contact with the terrorists, engaging them with heavy fire. Consequently, several terrorists were neutralised during the encounter.

“Relatedly, continued exploitation of the Mallamfatori general area in Abadam local government, where troops recently neutralised several terrorists, has led to the discovery of other neutralised bodies of terrorists and the recovery of assorted arms and equipment.”

Kovangiya disclosed that items recovered during the coordinated offensives included AK-47 rifles, terrorists’ motorcycles, a large quantity of ammunition, AK-47 rifle magazines, Rocket-Propelled Gun tubes, hand grenades, handheld radios, and other sundry items.

The renewed offensives, he stressed, underscored the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts by Operation Hadin Kai, backed by an efficient air component, while remaining committed to its operational objectives to ensure the complete defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP and the restoration of peace and security.