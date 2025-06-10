Mokwa Flood: Relief Efforts Not Meeting Urgent Needs of Victims, Says ActionAid Nigeria

•As Bago returns from Saudi Arabia, visits, donates N1bn to victims

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and LaleyeDipo in Minna





ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has criticised the current relief efforts for victims of Mokwa flood, stating they are not meeting the urgent needs of displaced persons, especially women and children.

In a statement on Monday by its Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, AAN expressed concern over the devastating floods in Mokwa, Niger State, which destroyed vast hectares of farmland, homes, and businesses.

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after arriving from Saudi Arabia, where he performed the 2025 Hajj, Niger State Governor Mohammed UmaruBago, on Monday, visited Mokwa town, scene of the flood disaster, where he announced a donation of N1 billion to the victims

Bago disclosed the state government will construct a permanent drainage system and concrete bridges in the town to prevent a reoccurrence of such disaster in the future.

The governor assured the people that all the cash and materials donated by the federal government, public spirited individuals, government agencies, as well as donor agencies would be utilised for the purpose they were meant.

On his part, Mamedu said, “We are now reliably informed that the death toll has risen to 224. We stand in solidarity with the affected families and residents who have suffered loss, and we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the state government and all partners in responding to this humanitarian crisis.”

He added, “While we commend the efforts of humanitarian actors on the ground and donors who have contributed to government coffers, the scale of devastation in Mokwa is heartbreaking. The current relief efforts are not meeting the urgent needs of displaced persons, especially women and children.

“Although humanitarian organisations are present and providing limited support, the camps remain poorly organised and lack essential services. Many affected persons, particularly women, are reluctant to stay overnight in these camps due to the absence of basic amenities such as toilets, running water, and secure shelter.

“Consequently, many choose to sleep in destroyed homes or on open pavements, exposing themselves to further hardship. It is also concerning that the local emergency management committee lacks meaningful representation of women, which is vital to ensuring that gender-specific needs are effectively addressed during relief efforts.”

The AAN country director stated, “ActionAid Nigeria’s team on the ground observed that, as of Sunday, 8th June, the state government had yet to commence any form of intervention, opting instead to wait until after Sallah to begin aid delivery.

“This delay risks further suffering for thousands who are already vulnerable, especially pregnant women, nursing and lactating mothers, children, and persons with disabilities.”

ActionAid Nigeria recommended, “The Niger State government immediately commence the distribution of aid without further delay, prioritising food, non-food items, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, temporary family tents, and improved camp infrastructure.

“The Niger State government and the local emergency management committee must also ensure meaningful representation of women in relief coordination committees to better address gender-specific needs, including the provision of gender-sensitive toilets, which will encourage displaced persons to remain in safer shelters.

“The development partners and civil society organisations increase support for comprehensive humanitarian interventions, particularly cash transfer programmes that enable affected households to quickly access essential supplies.

“All humanitarian actors ensure a coordinated, transparent, and culturally sensitive community-focused assessment to identify and respond to the evolving needs of affected persons.

“Niger State government must urgently implement proactive, climate-resilient measures to mitigate further devastation, especially as the rainy season continues. The risk of additional flooding remains high, and urgent action is required.”

AAN also said, “While we acknowledge the federal government’s delivery of grain and the N2 billion support package, more comprehensive and sustained action is needed by the Niger State government and the federal government.

“An open public accountability mechanism to track how every contribution is used should be put in place, to ensure that no one benefits from the suffering of survivors. Every resource must go to those most in need.”

Bago, in apparent reference to the huge number of almajiris that died as a result of the flood, directed Islamic teachers in the state to always ensure they document all the pupils under their care in order to enable them to be traced when necessary.

He expressed gratitude to all those that supported the victims, saying the state government will do everything possible to resettle those affected by the flood “directly or indirectly”.

Bago stressed the need for the people to stay away from water ways so as to prevent the loss of life and properties in the event of any disaster before praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago floods caused by heavy rainfall ravaged three communities in the town, leaving in its trail 161 people dead, 3,088 displaced and a number of people still missing.

Several institutions and organisations, including the federal government, politicians and corporate institutions have responded to calls for assistance to rebuild the damaged communities and lift those displaced.