Mobolaji Johnson Arena to Host 2025 President Federation Cup Final

For the second successive year, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos will host the grand finale of the President Federation Cup competition, which is scheduled for Saturday, 28th June.

The compact but dainty facility by the waterfront hosted last year’s grand finale, in which El-Kanemi Warriors defeated Abia Warriors to emerge winners of the men’s competition while Rivers Angels edged Naija Ratels 1-0 in the women’s version. The venue is also the site of the former King George V Stadium, which was later renamed Lagos City Stadium, and later known as Onikan Stadium.

Lagos State has hosted a total of 60 grand finales of Nigeria’s oldest Cup competition, which was known variously in the past as Governor’s Cup, FA Cup, Challenge Cup and Federation Cup.

Of the 60 Final matches, 18 were staged at the King George V, between 1945 and 1962. The venue was then renamed Lagos City Stadium, and continued to host the final matches until 1972, when the clash between Mighty Jets and Bendel Insurance was stalemated at 2-2 and had to be replayed. The replay was taken to the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, and that was the first time the Final was played outside Lagos.

The National Stadium, Surulere, which was built in 1972 to host the 2nd All-Africa Games that Nigeria staged in 1973, commenced hosting of the grand finale in 1974, as there was no competition in 1973 due to the 2nd All-Africa Games and the maiden edition of the National Sports Festival.

The National Stadium, Surulere hosted a total of 22 Final matches, with the last Final there in 2002, when Julius Berger defeated Yobe Desert Stars 3-0 to emerge champions.

Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos hosted eight Final matches (2007 & 2009, and 2011-2016). The grand finale has also taken place previously at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi (1989 and 1994), Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi (1992 and 2008), Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna (1993, 1997, 2003 and 2019), Rancher Bees Stadium, Kaduna (1998), Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City (2004 and 2021), Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt (2005), MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta (2006), Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano (2010), Agege City Stadium (2017) and the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba (2018 and 2023).

This year’s grand finale will see surprise packets Abakaliki FC of Ebonyi taking on Kwara United FC of Ilorin in the men’s final, while Cup holders Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt will tackle Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia in a much-anticipated women’s final.