Massive Turnout as First Lady Distributes 10,000 Professional Kits to S’East Midwives in Enugu

•Pays two-day official visit to Enugu

•Says Nigerians must use diversity to build a strong, prosperous nation

DejiElumoyein Abuja

First Lady, Senator OluremiTinubu, commenced her two-day working visit to Enugu State on a high note, with the flag-off of the distribution of 10,000 kits to midwives and nurses in the South-east yesterday.

The event, according to Mrs. Tinubu, marked the last phase of a nationwide distribution of 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of crocs across the six geopolitical zones.

The distribution of the tools and kits was to complement the ongoing nationwide training exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers by the federal government, of which 60,470 workers had already completed their training.

Speaking during the event, which held at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, Mrs. Tinubu said, “Since the initial launch in January 2025, we have distributed 50,000 scrubs and 50,000 pairs of crocs to five geopolitical zones—namely North-central, North-east, North-west, South-south, and the South-west.

“The RHI recognises that the demands of the health profession require not only skill and compassion but also the right tools and kits to encourage our midwives as they serve others.

“I officially hand over this professional kits, comprising 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of crocs to the National Primary HealthCare Development Agency for onward distribution to our midwives in the South-east zone.”

In addition, Mrs. Tinubu announced a grant to support female petty traders in the state.

She stated, “In the spirit of today’s event, the Renewed Hope Initiative will be presenting an additional grant of N50 million to the First Lady of Enugu State, with the sum of N50,000 each to support 1,000 women petty traders in Enugu State to recapitalise their existing businesses.”

Earlier in the day, the first lady was at the House of Chiefs, Enugu State House of Assembly Complex, where she spoke on the Renewed Hope Initiative and canvassed national unity.

Mrs. Tinubu described the country’s diversity and differences as a blessing that should be used positively to build a strong, safe and prosperous Nigeria.

She also described traditional rulers as the eyes and ears of government at the grassroots and appealed to them to align with her vision to promote the health and wellbeing of their subjects by supporting her advocacies against cervical cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and Female Genital Mutilation.

She stated, “As leaders, we are responsible to take care of all Nigeria, political affiliation notwithstanding.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country and no one should hinder anyone from visiting any part of the country to experience this. We pray our security will improve and Nigeria should get to that place of safety.”

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, commended Mrs. Tinubu’s efforts, and stressed that the empowerment of the midwives represented sanitation, professionalism, respect, and renewed public trust in the country’s healthcare institutions.

Mbah described Mrs. Tinubu as the Florence Nightingale of the times owing to her responsiveness to pressing health issues.

He also applauded President Tinubu, saying “his goodwill and love is appreciated, he is an epitome of courage and dedication”.

Mbah told the beneficiaries, “Your kits matter because you matter and your work matters.”

He said the state was ramping up the training of health workers to address the brain drain in the sector.

The governor stated, “In response to the brain drain that has strained our healthcare workforce, we have taken decisive steps. Key among these is the successful elevation of our School of Nursing to collegiate status.

“This means the Enugu State College of Nursing Sciences, with four campuses, has the capacity to graduate 3,000 nurses annually. This is not just a statistic. It is a strategy — a bold stride towards rebuilding the backbone of our healthcare system.”

In her remarks, wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. NkechinyereMbah, commended the first lady for her huge impact on the Nigerian society through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Mrs. Mbah said, “Renewed Hope Initiative has significantly impacted countless lives across our nation’s diverse geopolitical zones.

“Your noble endeavour has brought succour and hope to communities that have long yearned for such intervention. Here in Enugu State, we are profoundly grateful for the transformative outcomes of the Renewed Hope Initiative.”

At another event, which was held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, on the same day, the president’s wife, represented by the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima, distributed food items to vulnerable members of the society.

She commended the hard work and commitment of President Bola Tinubu and the dedication of MrsTinubu to making Nigeria better.